Rents have soared to the highest level on record as a percentage of the median income, according to Realtor.com’s latest study of rental markets nationally. As of February, Realtor.com estimated that renters nationally are shelling out 29.7 percent of their income to landlords each month or $1,792 on average, up nearly 5 percentage points from February 2021. Economists and policymakers say residents should not pay more than 30 percent of their income for housing to leave a cushion for other life needs.

STAMFORD, CT ・ 5 DAYS AGO