LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time this school year, Southern High School faced a student with a gun on Friday. This is the 17th gun brought to a JCPS school since class began Aug. 11. After being informed that a student may have had a gun, staff members and security officers confronted the student, who admitted to having the weapon, Principal Tyler Shearon said. The principal confirmed the incident in a letter to parents.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 14 DAYS AGO