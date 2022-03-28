State Senator broke down in tears discussing Florida bill and coming out as gay

Oscar Isaac made his thoughts on Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill, referred to by opponents as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, very clear on Tuesday. During a virtual press event for upcoming Disney series Moon Knight, which stars Isaac, Variety reporter Adam B. Vary asked the actor for his opinion on the Disney employee protest over the bill. Isaac replied: "I guess my comment would be gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gayyyyyy. Yeah, it's an absolutely ridiculous law. It's insane. It's insanity. And I hope that Disney as a company comes out as forcefully as possible against this idea. It's astounding that it even exists in this country."
