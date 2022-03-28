Presumido Peak Fire grows to 2,600 acres

A human-caused wildfire spread north of Sasabe Monday.

According to Inciweb , the Presumido Peak Fire grew to 2,600 acres on Monday after starting Saturday about 20 miles north by northwest of Sasabe.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said that the fire grew 600 throughout Monday as firefighters dealt with wind gusts up to 40mph throughout the day.

69 firefighters are currently working to contain the flames. A number of resources have been sent to help with the fire including a Very Large Air Tanker, a Large Air Tanker, and a helicopter.

The Department of Forestry and Fire Management is working with local fire departments to battle the flames.

No structures are threatened at this time.

"As of right now the fire isn't in an area where it can endanger people," Corey Guerin, a Public Information Officer with the Department of Forestry and Fire Management, said. " The nearest structure is about a quarter mile from the fire. The fire is not moving in that direction but if it definitely did we would definitely start following the protocols to start evacuating people."

The fire is currently 0% contained, but Geurin said that incoming rain would help.

"Hopefully if we can get some good weather, some favorable weather, maybe some rain, we can possibly see that containment going up."

----

——-

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .