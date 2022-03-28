ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $7.94 to $105.96 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for May delivery fell $8.17 to $112.48 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 25 cents to $3.22 a gallon. April heating oil fell 33 cents to $3.78 a gallon. April natural gas fell 6 cents $5.51 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $14.40 to $1,939.80 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 42 cents to $25.20 an ounce and May copper rose 3 cents to $4.73 a pound.

The dollar rose to 123.57 Japanese yen from 122.14 yen. The euro rose to $1.0990 from $1.0987.

