ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Mexico announces it will rent out its former presidential jet for weddings and parties after failing to find a buyer for the $131 million Boeing 787 Dreamliner

By Associated Press, Adry Torres For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has given up his goal of selling off the country's $218 million former presidential jet - deciding instead to rent it out for weddings and parties.

López Obrador admitted Monday the government has encountered problems selling the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which he considers luxurious and has refused to use since he entered office in 2018.

The plane, which has been appraised at $131 million, will be turned over to Omelca-Maya-Mexica, a military-led company that will operate it out of the new Felipe Ángeles International Airport in Mexico City.

The plane will remain there before it flies over to the Mexican municipality of Santa Lucia, where it will be parked as its first clients are sought.

“It's an impressive thing, very luxurious, so it's an experience," López Obrador. "There are those who are now paying to go to space and they pay a lot, so the plane is going to be there."

He didn't say how much the plane's rental would cost.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pvyAM_0esEgPoy00
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador revealed Monday that the government will rent the luxurious Boeing 787 Dreamliner to anyone looking forward to celebrate their wedding or birthday. The presidential jet has remained grounded since 2018 when the leftist president entered office. His administration has encountered problems finding a buyer for the yet that is worth $218 million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fEvF4_0esEgPoy00
Mexico's presidential plane is reportedly valued at $218 million and will be put up for rent to clients looking to celebrate their weddings, birthdays or other events
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZU7Gz_0esEgPoy00
Mexico's presidential Boeing 787 Dreamliner was purchased for $200 million before former President Felipe Calderón's term ended and was used by the previous president, Enrique Peña Nieto. 

'The rental fees will pay for its expenses and maintenance,' he said. 'It will be open to the public if anyone wants it, because they're getting married ... and they want to bring their friends and family ... or coming of age parties, birthdays.'

Mexican families frequently throw elaborate parties for their daughters when they turn 15.

Since 2018, López Obrador has tried to lure corporations and business executives to buy the jet.

The government even considered a $120 million bid after an unidentified prospective buyer offered to pay part in cash and part in medical equipment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24bH5l_0esEgPoy00
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has shunned the plane since taking office, considering it an unjustifiable luxury when large swaths of the country are living in poverty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oMYwS_0esEgPoy00
The pimped-out Mexican government's presidential airplane features a private bedroom for the nation's leader as well as its own bathroom 

The leftist leader even held a symbolic raffle for it September 2020 – a school in the southern indigenous town of Ocosingo won the $950,000 jackpot.

López Obrador prides himself on his austerity, flies commercial flights and has made only one trip abroad.

He has said the jet is hard to sell because it is too specialized and made-to-order. He said the government would still be open to offers for the plane, but after almost three-and-a-half years, that possibility seems remote.

The plane was purchased for $200 million before former President Felipe Calderón's term ended and was used by the previous president, Enrique Peña Nieto.

The fancy aircraft underwent $70 million in makeover changes. It features several private rooms, marble-lined bathrooms and a presidential suite with a private bath.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MQY0r_0esEgPoy00
One of the several marble bathrooms inside Mexico's presidential airplane which is now available to be rented by anyone looking to celebrate their birthday, wedding or business gathering
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MSU4S_0esEgPoy00
Mexico's presidential plane made 214 official flights beginning in February 2016 and taken out of service in 2018 after former President Enrique Peña Nieto traveled to the G20 meetings in Buenos Aires, Argentina

It made 214 official flights beginning in February 2016 and taken out of service in 2018 after Peña Nieto traveled to the G20 meetings in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

According to Univision, Peña Nieto and his ex-wife Angélica Rivera, spent $14,000 on 746 bottles of liquor to treat their guests between 2012 and 2015.

During his time in officer, Peña Nieto blew $860,000 for food and booze aboard the plane.

The administration of López Obrador has been able to unload the luxury jet because it is configured to carry only 80 people.

Experts say it would be costly to reconfigure into a typical passenger jet that would carry up to 300 passengers.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Chinese airline grounds all its Boeing 737-800s after 132 died in death plunge: Passenger jet went into sudden terrifying 350mph, 30,000ft dive and smashed into mountainside in China killing all people onboard

A Chinese airline has grounded all of its Boeing 737-800 aircraft today after 132 people died when their passenger jet crashed in China this morning after suddenly nose-diving and plummeting 30,000ft in two minutes an hitting the ground at 350mph. State media reported all 737-800s in China Eastern's fleet were...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Metro International

Uber aims to service Mexico City’s distant new airport in ‘near future’

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Uber is working with Mexican authorities to bring service to and from the capital’s newest airport, which formally opened Monday with just a few flights and lacking key transportation to the infamously traffic-plagued megacity. The ride-hailing giant’s Mexican unit said in a statement to...
AMERICAS
WGN News

Tourists run amid bangs at airport in Mexico’s Cancun

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tourists were sent scrambling by loud bangs heard at the international airport in the Mexican resort of Cancun on Monday. Flights were suspended for almost three hours after authorities received reports of gunshots at the airport, the National Guard said in a statement. Videos posted on social media showed travelers scrambling […]
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

Air Canada Inks A Partnership With Mexican Airline Aeromar

Air Canada and Mexico's Aeromar are launching an interline partnership that will provide easy connectivity for passengers between destinations in Mexico and Air Canada's global network via Mexico City, Puerto Vallarta and Cancun. According to the two airlines, the interline agreement is just the start - they are exploring a codeshare relationship and bringing Aeromar onboard as an Aeroplan partner.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angélica Rivera
Person
Felipe Calderón
Vice

How Could a Plane Just Nosedive? We Asked Aviation Experts.

The Chinese commercial plane was carrying 132 people and flying at normal speed and altitude when, suddenly, the plane descended on an almost vertical trajectory. Within two minutes, the Boeing 737-800 plummeted from 29,000 feet and crashed into the mountains of Teng County in southern China’s Guangxi province. No survivors have been found, making the Monday crash potentially the country’s worst commercial aviation disaster in over a decade.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing 787 Dreamliner#Boeing Aircraft#Wedding#Mexican#Omelca Maya Mexica
The Independent

US orders Americans not to travel to Mexico district after violent reaction to arrest of suspected cartel boss

The US State Department has issued a travel advisory for the state of Tamaulipas in Mexico following an outbreak of violence near the US consulate in Nuevo Laredo. The consulate was forced to close for a short time on Monday after a gunfight broke out over the arrest of alleged Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel leader Juan Gerardo Trevino. Mr Trevino, also known as "El Huevo”, is facing extradition to the US, according to Reuters. He is charged with drug trafficking, money laundering, and state-level charges for murder, terrorism, extortion and criminal association. According to Ricardo Meija, Mexico's assistant...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Boeing
Place
Mexico City
Country
Argentina
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

China is refusing to supply Russia with aircraft parts after aviation sector was hit by Western sanctions, Moscow admits in another sign of cracks in Beijing support for Putin

China has refused to supply Russia with aircraft parts after the aviation sector was hit by crippling Western sanctions, a Moscow official has admitted. Valery Kudinov, a federal air transport agency official, said Russia would be looking for opportunities to source parts from other countries including Turkey and India, according to Russian news agencies.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Cardinal

Electric cars are a lie

A study published in September of 2021 states people below the age of 40 will see natural disasters of unprecedented intensity and frequency. If you aren’t scared, you should be. Look around at life in the US and understand this is not normal, not sustainable, and needs to change if we want to minimize destruction and suffering in the present — let alone the future.
MADISON, WI
The Atlantic

For the West, the Worst Is Yet to Come

In the time since Russia invaded Ukraine, a round of self-congratulation has erupted in the West. Moscow is threatening the liberal order, but in the eyes of leaders in Washington, Berlin, London, or Paris, the West has shown the world just how strong and unified it is. The scale of the sanctions package is unprecedented, they say; the idea of freedom has shown itself to be stronger than Vladimir Putin ever could have imagined; the collective spirit of the liberal order has been restored.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

323K+
Followers
26K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy