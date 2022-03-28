Mexico announces it will rent out its former presidential jet for weddings and parties after failing to find a buyer for the $131 million Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has given up his goal of selling off the country's $218 million former presidential jet - deciding instead to rent it out for weddings and parties.

López Obrador admitted Monday the government has encountered problems selling the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which he considers luxurious and has refused to use since he entered office in 2018.

The plane, which has been appraised at $131 million, will be turned over to Omelca-Maya-Mexica, a military-led company that will operate it out of the new Felipe Ángeles International Airport in Mexico City.

The plane will remain there before it flies over to the Mexican municipality of Santa Lucia, where it will be parked as its first clients are sought.

“It's an impressive thing, very luxurious, so it's an experience," López Obrador. "There are those who are now paying to go to space and they pay a lot, so the plane is going to be there."

He didn't say how much the plane's rental would cost.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador revealed Monday that the government will rent the luxurious Boeing 787 Dreamliner to anyone looking forward to celebrate their wedding or birthday. The presidential jet has remained grounded since 2018 when the leftist president entered office. His administration has encountered problems finding a buyer for the yet that is worth $218 million

Mexico's presidential plane is reportedly valued at $218 million and will be put up for rent to clients looking to celebrate their weddings, birthdays or other events

Mexico's presidential Boeing 787 Dreamliner was purchased for $200 million before former President Felipe Calderón's term ended and was used by the previous president, Enrique Peña Nieto.

'The rental fees will pay for its expenses and maintenance,' he said. 'It will be open to the public if anyone wants it, because they're getting married ... and they want to bring their friends and family ... or coming of age parties, birthdays.'

Mexican families frequently throw elaborate parties for their daughters when they turn 15.

Since 2018, López Obrador has tried to lure corporations and business executives to buy the jet.

The government even considered a $120 million bid after an unidentified prospective buyer offered to pay part in cash and part in medical equipment.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has shunned the plane since taking office, considering it an unjustifiable luxury when large swaths of the country are living in poverty

The pimped-out Mexican government's presidential airplane features a private bedroom for the nation's leader as well as its own bathroom

The leftist leader even held a symbolic raffle for it September 2020 – a school in the southern indigenous town of Ocosingo won the $950,000 jackpot.

López Obrador prides himself on his austerity, flies commercial flights and has made only one trip abroad.

He has said the jet is hard to sell because it is too specialized and made-to-order. He said the government would still be open to offers for the plane, but after almost three-and-a-half years, that possibility seems remote.

The plane was purchased for $200 million before former President Felipe Calderón's term ended and was used by the previous president, Enrique Peña Nieto.

The fancy aircraft underwent $70 million in makeover changes. It features several private rooms, marble-lined bathrooms and a presidential suite with a private bath.

One of the several marble bathrooms inside Mexico's presidential airplane which is now available to be rented by anyone looking to celebrate their birthday, wedding or business gathering

Mexico's presidential plane made 214 official flights beginning in February 2016 and taken out of service in 2018 after former President Enrique Peña Nieto traveled to the G20 meetings in Buenos Aires, Argentina

It made 214 official flights beginning in February 2016 and taken out of service in 2018 after Peña Nieto traveled to the G20 meetings in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

According to Univision, Peña Nieto and his ex-wife Angélica Rivera, spent $14,000 on 746 bottles of liquor to treat their guests between 2012 and 2015.

During his time in officer, Peña Nieto blew $860,000 for food and booze aboard the plane.

The administration of López Obrador has been able to unload the luxury jet because it is configured to carry only 80 people.

Experts say it would be costly to reconfigure into a typical passenger jet that would carry up to 300 passengers.