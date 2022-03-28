GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for a regime change in the U.S. following Biden's 'Putin should be removed from power' gaffe in Poland over weekend

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is part of a small subset of Republican lawmakers who have been opposed to sending any aid to Ukraine during its fight against Russia -- and has been accused of parroting Kremlin talking points on multiple occasions

GOP firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) called for 'regime change' in the United States on Monday, apparently in response to President Joe Biden declaring Vladimir Putin 'cannot remain in power.'

'The most needed regime change right now is the one in the United States for ruining our country,' the Georgia Republican wrote on Twitter.

Biden appeared to call for the Russian autocrat's removal on Saturday during an emotionally-charged speech in Warsaw after meeting with Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Kremlin's brutal and unprovoked invasion.

'For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power,' he said. 'This battle will not be won in days or months either. We need to steel ourselves for the long fight ahead.'

It was an ad-libbed remark that was not part of Biden's prepared speech.

The White House walked it back immediately along with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who told reporters hours later during a trip to Jerusalem that the US was not looking for regime change in Russia 'or anywhere else, for that matter.'

The president clarified himself on Sunday that he was not publicly calling for Putin's ouster.

But Greene used it to push to call for Biden's removal -- adding the hashtag '#ImpeachBiden' to her post.

It comes just one day after she blasted the president for his off-the-cuff comment -- and called for the US to lift its crippling sanctions on Russia.

'Regime change is not the path America should be on and it’s past time to get off. We need to focus at home for a while and solve our own problems,' Greene tweeted on Sunday.

'If we care about people, we should care about US oil & gas production, peace & lifting sanctions, & US farmers growing food.'

On Monday morning Greene appeared to use the backlash against Biden's ad-libbed comment in Poland on Saturday to call for his impeachment

It comes after she joined a long list of elected officials condemning or walking back Biden's apparent call to topple Putin from power

Biden's controversial comment received little coverage on Russian state media, Reuters reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was 'certainly alarming' and vowed Moscow will 'continue to track the statements of the US president in the most attentive way.'

Moscow's inhumane attack has been a powerful unifying force in the hyper-partisan environment of federal politics in Washington today. Republicans and Democrats who disagree on nearly every other social, political and economic issue have worked diligently together to pass billions of dollars in military and humanitarian aid to help Kyiv's forces.

But Greene has been part of a small number of Republican lawmakers favoring isolationist outlooks that would see the US pull out of international obligations altogether.

Biden said of Putin in Warsaw on Saturday: 'For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power'

Since Putin's invasion began in late February she's also been known to make statements that seem to echo Kremlin talking points, such as denouncing Ukraine's military as 'Nazi militias' on March 20.

Putin has previously stated that his aim with the invasion has been the 'denazification' of Ukraine -- ignoring the fact that it's led by a Jewish president who is the grandson of a Holocaust survivor.

And she seems to have laid the blame for Russia's attack everywhere but on Moscow.

In a Sunday night op-ed, Greene accused Biden of 'fueling' the attack on Ukraine to 'cover up' evidence linked to his son Hunter Biden's past business dealings in the country.

She also referenced the bombshell hard drive belonging to Hunter that contains a trove of illicit images and private correspondences. Some of the emails recovered from the computer do reference his business ties to Ukraine, but there's no evidence the laptop -- which was apparently handed to Rudy Giuliani by a Delaware computer repair shop owner -- came from there.

'The Biden crime family has corrupt business dealings in Ukraine going back decades. But we cannot allow them to hide these crimes by fueling a war that will cover up the evidence,' Greene wrote for American Greatness.

'After all, who will be able to investigate revelations from Hunter’s laptop when Kyev[sp] is a smoldering crater?'

It's not clear if the misspelling of 'Kyiv' is intentional. Russia's pronunciation of Ukraine's capital city is translated to 'Kiev.'

Last week she appeared on the conservative talk radio program Voice of Rural America where the lawmaker suggested Ukraine provoked Russia into attacking.

'You see, Ukraine just kept poking the bear, and poking the bear, which is Russia, and Russia invaded,' Greene said according to the Financial Times.

'There is no win for Ukraine here. Russia is being successful in their invasion.'