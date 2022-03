Loved ones are desperate to find a 12-year-old child who disappeared from Arizona more than a week ago. Betty Sue Taylor was last seen in Safford, Arizona, on March 20 at around 11:00 a.m. after telling her father, Justin Taylor, she was going for a walk, according to a statement from the Graham County Sheriff’s Office. He called authorities at 8:06 p.m. to report that his daughter hadn’t returned to their home at the Thunderbird Mobile Home Park.

SAFFORD, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO