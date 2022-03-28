Rent is negotiable

Q. My mother has early onset Alzheimer’s and is moving into a facility that has a two-year spend down prior to Medicaid. We’re getting all of her financials in order and are aware of the five-year lookback. A friend had told me about modified whole life insurance that is advertised more or less as meant for funeral/burial arrangements and is guaranteed acceptance. Would this type of insurance be looked at as an asset in the eyes of Medicaid and disqualify her in a couple years when we go to apply for it?

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO