Montgomery County, MD

More oversight, review needed on county’s light-duty vehicles, review shows

By Steve Bohnel
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMontgomery County needs more thorough oversight on its light-duty vehicle fleet, according to a new county inspector general report. Inspector General Megan Davey Limarzi’s office reviewed 103 vehicles of the county’s approximately 737 light-duty administrative vehicles, according to the report. It found that the county “has lax control over its fleet...

