ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Hillary Clinton to voice ‘Into The Woods’ role in Arkansas

counton2.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Hillary Clinton will play the offstage role of the Giant in a production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Into The Woods” in her onetime home state of Arkansas,...

www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

President Biden Declines Texas Meeting With Family Of Former U.S. Marine Jailed In Russia Trevor Reed

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two and a half years after their son, former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years for allegedly assaulting a Russian police officer, Reed’s parents are demonstrating in Fort Worth to remind people of his plight. US ex-marine Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, stands inside a defendants’ cage during his verdict hearing at Moscow’s Golovinsky district court on July 30, 2020. (credit: Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images) This after they say President Joe Biden declined their request to meet with them during his visit on March 8, 2022 to the Lone Star state. “For months now, we...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC News

Trump is trying to oust one of South Carolina's rising GOP stars

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Donald Trump, enraged by pointed criticism from the Republican representing South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, endorsed Katie Arrington with the hopes of ridding the party of a libertarian-leaning member who was one of few dissenting voices when it came to Trump's fitness to lead. The...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
State
New York State
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
Little Rock, AR
Entertainment
State
Arkansas State
Variety

Symone Sanders to Take Over MSNBC Slot on Weekends and Streaming in May

Click here to read the full article. Symone D. Sanders will take over the 4 p.m. weekend slot on MSNBC as the NBCUniversal-owned network continues to bolster opinion programming over hours devoted to straight news reportage. The former media strategist, who has helped two prominent Democrats in presidential campaigns, will kick off her first show on Saturday, May 7, at 4 p.m. The hour is currently anchored by Yasmin Vossoughian in a more traditional news format. Sanders, who comes to MSNBC directly from working as a media aide to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, will also host her program on MSNBC’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
Telegraph

Joe Biden calls Kamala Harris 'First Lady' in latest gaffe

Joe Biden has mistakenly referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as the “first lady” in the US president’s latest gaffe. Mr Biden mixed up his own wife with Ms Harris when noting that she was missing from an event because her husband, Doug Emhoff, testing positive for the coronavirus earlier that day.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Stephen Sondheim

Comments / 0

Community Policy