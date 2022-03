MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed Monday as Oberon Day, celebrating the state’s unofficial start to spring. “Michigan is home to some of the best breweries, microbreweries, and brewpubs in the world,” said Governor Whitmer. “As we welcome warmer weather, I want to raise a cold glass of our beloved Oberon to my fellow Michiganders who are looking forward to a Pure Michigan summer full of time with family and friends. Let us kick off our unofficial start to the better weather season by celebrating the craft beer industry for creating jobs, building a sense of community and supporting small business owners throughout the state.”

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO