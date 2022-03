No. 4 Tennessee (16-5, 4-3 SEC) defeated LSU, 4-1, Sunday in Baton Rouge. Tennessee defeated Texas A&M, 4-3, Friday in College Station. “I thought this weekend was really productive for everyone,” Tennessee head coach Chris Woodruff said. “I thought we learned a lot about ourselves. We learned a lot about overcoming adversity and what it’s going to take to be successful as we get deeper and deeper into the season, with the ultimate goal being success in the postseason.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO