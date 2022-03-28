ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire governor seeks federal extension of COVID-19 school monitoring

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Gov. Chris Sununu is calling on federal health officials to extend a program that provides "crucial" funding to states for COVID-19 screening and surveillance in schools. In a letter to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky, Sununu urges the agency...

