Jon Hamm, 51, and girlfriend Anna Osceola, 33, FINALLY make red carpet debut at Oscars bash after more than two years dating

By Caitlyn Becker For Dailymail.com
 20 hours ago

After dating solely during pandemic times, Jon Hamm, 51, has finally made his red carpet debut with girlfriend of two-years, Anna Osceola, 33.

The smitten couple made up for lost time for stepping out to not one but two post-Oscars bashes on Sunday night in Hollywood.

Anna - who is 17 years younger than the Emmy Winner - reportedly first met Hamm after she was featured in the very last episode of his iconic AMC show Mad Men.

Happy couple! After dating solely during pandemic times, Jon Hamm, 51, has finally made his red carpet debut with girlfriend of two-years, Anna Osceola, 33

The handsome couple made quite the attractive duo at the Mercedes-Benz Academy Awards Viewing Party at Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles.

Hamm is a longtime spokesman for the luxury automaker. He partnered with the brand back in 2010.

Jon looked every bit the dapper silver fox in a textured black tuxedo jacket, black pants and a bow tie.

He rocked a some salt and pepper scruff on his face and flashed his award-worthy smile alongside girlfriend Anna.

Don Draper vibes: Jon looked every bit the dapper silver fox in a textured black tuxedo jacket, black pants and a bow tie
Glam: Osceola, an actress, turned heads in a 60s inspired printed gown with long sleeves, a mock turtle neck and high slit up the front

Osceola, an actress, turned heads in a 60s inspired printed gown with long sleeves, a mock turtle neck and high slit up the front.

Her long redish-chestnut tresses were blown out into soft waves and she paired the look with high strappy heels.

Later in the evening, Jon and Anna headed out to the annual Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty where they posed for the cameras.

Despite being romantically linked for more than two years, Sunday marked their first red carpet appearances together.

Big night: Later in the evening, Jon and Anna headed out to the annual Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty where they posed for the cameras
Big night: Despite being romantically linked for more than two years, Sunday marked their first red carpet appearances together

It was reported back in 2019 that Jon was dating Anna, five years after first meeting on the set of Mad Men.

Anna played the auburn haired receptionist named Clementine on the show's final episode while Jon starred as Don Draper on Mad Men.

They were first seen publicly grabbing coffee in 2017 and in May 2020 they played tennis together.

However, romance rumors began flying during the COVID-19 pandemic when the pair were repeated seen running errands together.

Then, Jon and Anna's relationship status was made clear when they were seen enjoying several exotic beach vacations together.

Date night! It was reported back in 2019 that Jon was dating Anna, five years after first meeting on the set of Mad Men

