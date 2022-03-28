ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caught on camera: FedEx driver in South Carolina saves little boy after crash

Cover picture for the articleMONCKS CORNER, S.C. — A FedEx driver in South Carolina was caught on camera rescuing a child from a car crash. (Watch the full story above) Damien Rose was ending his shift when he came across a crash on a highway in Moncks Corner. "I...

Frank
20h ago

It's refreshing to know there are compassionate heroic people who are willing to step in and give a helping hand when they see someone in distress. 👏👍

Margie Watson
20h ago

The biggest heroes are the ones who just do it, without thinking. Born Heroes! ❤

carolyn gerkens
18h ago

Thank You so much for what you did for helping my friend and her boyfriend and her little boy ❤❤❤

