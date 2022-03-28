ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Top diplomats from Egypt, Qatar discuss ties in Cairo

Jacksonville Journal Courier
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s foreign minister held talks with his Qatari counterpart Monday that focused on improved ties between the two countries. Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry met with Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Cairo. It was the second...

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Top U.S. diplomat flies to Israel for summit with 4 Arab states

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken flies on Saturday to Israel, where he will attend an Israeli-Arab summit during a visit also likely to be dominated by discussions about the Iran nuclear talks and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Blinken will meet Israeli Prime Minister Naftali...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cairo#Iran#Ap#Qatari#Gulf
Reuters

Russia, North Korea discuss developing relations

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov met with North Korea's ambassador to Russia and discussed developing bilateral relations "in the context of changes happening on the international arena," the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday. The contact took place as Russia faces increasing isolation over...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Egypt
Country
Saudi Arabia
Reuters

Egypt's central bank cancels scheduled meeting after rate hike

CAIRO, March 21 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank has cancelled its monetary policy committee meeting scheduled for Thursday, it said, following an exceptional meeting where key rates were raised by 100 basis points on Monday. The country's currency depreciated by about 14% after the unscheduled rate decision. Reporting by Nayera...
WORLD
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
KEYT

Japanese PM to visit India to build Indo-Pacific partnership

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian official say Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, to strengthen their partnership in view of China’s growing footprint in the region. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and ties with China are expected to figure prominently in their discussions on Saturday. Japan has announced financial sanctions to isolate Russia, including export controls on semiconductors and other high-tech products. But India has refrained from taking sides and abstained from voting against Russia at the U.N. or criticizing President Vladimir Putin. India and Japan, along with the U.S. and Australia, are members of “the Quad” alliance that is grappling with China’s military maneuvering in the region.
WORLD
Reuters

Germany's Scholz says Ukraine talks must lead to a ceasefire soon

ANKARA, March 14 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials and other diplomatic activity addressing the war in Ukraine but said the meetings must soon produce results that allow a ceasefire. "We have to make sure that results are achieved soon that will make...
POLITICS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Live updates: Zelenskyy delivers video speech at Doha Forum

DOHA, Qatar — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a surprise video appearance at Qatar’s Doha Forum. Zelenskyy in his video address Saturday criticized Russia’s ongoing war on his nation. He called on the United Nations and world powers to come to his aid. He compared Russia’s destruction of the port city of Mariupol to the Syrian and Russian destruction wrought on the city of Aleppo in the Syrian war.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy