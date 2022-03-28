ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

New boba shop opens in Clovis

There's a new spot for boba tea fans to get their fix in Clovis.

Boba Lovers is now open near Willow and Nees Avenues.

The shop offers a wide variety of teas and boba for guests.

If boba isn't your drink of choice, they've also got several smoothies, coffees and other treats for you to enjoy.

Boba Lovers is just one of several boba shops to open up in the Central Valley as of late.

"With all the new boba places opening up in Fresno, Clovis, I think it's just putting it out there more to the public. It will make people love boba more. This place really typifies that environment where you can come and hang out, have some boba, do homework," said customer Cameron Smith.

Boba Lovers is offering 25% off of some of its drinks for a limited time. You can find more information about the shop by visiting its Facebook page.

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

