'Right now, it's time to take a break': Kate Lawler quits Virgin Radio after six years and says she 'wants to be more present as a Mum' to Noa, 13 months

By Millie Payne For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 20 hours ago

Kate Lawler has quit her job at Virgin Radio after six years to focus on being 'more present as a mum.'

The drive time host announced the news on Instagram on Monday afternoon and admitted it 'wasn't an easy decision to make.'

It comes just days after the mother-of-one, 41, revealed she was rushed to hospital with a mystery illness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22plH1_0esEd03500
Alongside a wide-grinned photo of her kicking back in the studio, the radio host, who has presented drive time from 4-7pm since August 2019, penned a lengthy caption which began, ' Some news ….'.

She continued: 'This will be my last week on @virginradiouk Drivetime after SIX wonderful years with the station.

'It's not been an easy decision for me to make and I know that I'll return to radio broadcasting in the future but right now, it's time to take a break.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rlB16_0esEd03500
Doting mum: The radio host, 41, welcomed her first child Noa last February with fiancé  Martin Bojtos, and said she 'wants to be more present as a Mum'

Kate's career with the radio station kickstarted in 2016 when she hosted weekday afternoons from 1-4pm, before making the switch to her drive time slot.

She branded her employer 'incredibly understanding' in the next part of her message.

It read: 'Thank you to the bosses of Virgin Radio for being incredibly understanding and supportive of my decision and for holding the door open when the time is right to come back.

'I've loved working here over the past six years and I'm so grateful they wanted to make returning to work for me as easy as possible and allowed me to work flexibly, three days a week.

'I really tried to make it work while juggling lots of other projects and being a Mother, however right now, it's no longer possible to continue the way I have been.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v0fS7_0esEd03500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TvnN1_0esEd03500
Caption: The drive time host announced the news on Instagram on Monday afternoon and admitted it 'wasn't an easy decision to make'

The Big Brother winner has candidly spoken of the highs and lows of parenthood in the past and detailed how she intends to spend 'quality time' with her daughter.

'I want to be more present as a Mum, to spend as much time with my daughter before she starts nursery, then school, and to enjoy quality time together. I never did enough of this during maternity leave because of mental health issues and taking on too much other work outside of radio,' she said.

Kate's final show is on Wednesday March 30, which she said felt 'serendipitous.'

'[It's] six years to the day that Virgin Radio re-launched from a moving Virgin Train with @edibow and @mattrichardson3 on board, as it made it's way from Manchester to London, with live bands and artists performing on board as well,' she explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iNmQW_0esEd03500
Looking back: Kate's career with Virgin Radio kickstarted in 2016 when she hosted weekday afternoons from 1-4pm, before making the switch to her drive time slot, 4-7pm (pictured March 2022)

Her post concluded with a heartfelt message to her loyal listeners.

'I've had the most incredible ride here at Virgin, doing the best job in the world. Hosting a live radio show is magical and nothing beats the buzz of sitting in a swivel chair, putting on a pair of headphones, pushing up the fader and talking to people as they go about their daily lives.

'I've loved playing songs that I hope have made you spontaneously dance or air drum, sing out loud or bring tears to your eyes, like they have for me. I hope you've enjoyed our afternoons and early evenings together as much as I have as well.

'Thank you for listening, for joining in the fun and making me laugh when I've needed it. How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard. x ❤️,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yyJfp_0esEd03500
Portion of proud: The update was met with support from friends and followers, with Giovanni Fletcher leaving a slew of hearts

The update was met with support from friends and followers, with Giovanni Fletcher leaving a slew of hearts.

Last week, Kate revealed that she was rushed to hospital with a mystery illness as she described the experience as a 'wake-up call'.

The TV personality took to her Instagram Story to reveal her hospital visit, saying she did not get home until 9pm as she admitted it is easy to forget to 'look after' yourself.

Sharing a snap of herself wearing a face mask while on public transport, she said in a caption that she needs to 'make some changes' to look after herself 'mentally and physically'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRPYd_0esEd03500
Unwell: Last week, Kate revealed that she was rushed to hospital with a mystery illness as she described the experience as a 'wake-up call'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DVQ5i_0esEd03500
Oh no! The TV personality took to her Instagram Story to reveal her hospital visit, saying she did not get home until 9pm as she said it is easy to forget to 'look after' yourself

She wrote: 'Yesterday was pretty strange. Long story but I ended up in hospital. Got home at 9pm and feeling much better today.

'I need to make some changes in order to feel better, both mentally and physically but it's easy to forget to look after yourself when you're juggling so much.

'Still, it's given me a wake up call. I hope you're all doing okay today.'

In a follow-up post, Kate thanked her fans for their 'kind messages' as she joked that people should be more concerned about the condition of her chipping nail varnish.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mIBqA_0esEd03500
Health: She also shared a snap of herself lying in bed in her leopard print pyjamas as she revealed that she was also off to the dentist on Thursday to get a broken crown fixed

She also shared a snap of herself lying in bed in her leopard print pyjamas as she revealed that she was also off to the dentist on Thursday to get a broken crown fixed.

She added: 'Tired Mam going to sleep. Big day tomorrow. I'm finally getting my broken temp crown off and permanent one put on and the dentist is putting in a new wire behind my top four teeth cos it came out.

'Me and my teeth go together like cottage cheese and jam.'

MailOnline contacted Kate's representatives for comment.

It comes after she recently opened up about 'hit rock bottom' during her battle with postnatal depression.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MJ9W5_0esEd03500
Recovering: In a follow-up post, Kate thanked her fans for their 'kind messages' as she joked that people should be more concerned about the condition of her chipping nail varnish

Earlier this month, she admitted that she 'struggled every day' and suffered with 'terrible thoughts' when she was in the 'darkest depths of post-natal depression.'

Speaking on Lorraine, Kate confessed that for some women, motherhood 'comes naturally' but for her it was 'overwhelmingly challenging'.

She admitted: 'For me, the first year of motherhood was the hardest thing I've ever done and I didn't enjoy every aspect of it. For a lot of those early newborn days, I was struggling everyday.

'That was the moment I hit rock bottom, when I was in the deepest, darkest depths of postnatal depression. I had terrible thoughts about what I might do to myself and Noa.'

She continued: 'I feel awful for even feeling like I might have come close to doing something like that. I feel for all those women who've had those feelings but weren't able to share them.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HdVH7_0esEd03500
Family: Speaking on Lorraine recently, Kate confessed that for some women, motherhood 'comes naturally' but for her it was 'overwhelmingly challenging'

