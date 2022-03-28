ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Motorcyclist facing charges after police say he hit a pedestrian and fled the scene

By Yvonne Suarez
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 18 hours ago
EL PASO, Texas - Special Traffic Investigators (STI) responded to the 7100 block of Chino Drive in East El Paso on March 21. STI officers found 50-year-old Hector Mario Chavez had been struck and killed by a motorcycle as he was walking on the roadway.

Police say the motorcyclist fled the scene on foot, but was found a quarter mile away covered in blood and with torn clothing. Bobby Gabaldon, 45, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries he received in the collision.

Saturday Gabaldon was released from the hospital and booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $75,000 bond. He faces one county of accident involving injury or death.

