ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Trying to cut back on alcohol? Here's what works

By Nicole Lee, Professor at the National Drug Research Institute (Melbourne), Curtin University
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KNJOQ_0esEctFU00
Shutterstock

With everything going on over the past couple of years, many people have changed their drinking habits .

We’ve seen an increased demand for support , suggesting more people are trying to cut back or quit.

There are so many options for cutting back or quitting alcohol it’s hard to know what will be most effective.

Read more: Australians are embracing 'mindful drinking' — and the alcohol industry is also getting sober curious

What works depends on how much you drink

Most people successfully quit or cut back their alcohol consumption on their own .

People who drink more frequently are much more likely to have symptoms of dependence and might find it more difficult.

You might be dependent if:

  • you can’t easily go a day without drinking alcohol, or find it hard to cut back

  • a lot of your social activities include or are based around drinking

  • you find yourself thinking about or wanting alcohol a lot

  • you find it difficult to control the amount you drink once you start

  • you need to drink a lot to feel the effects

  • you experience withdrawal symptoms, even mild ones, such as feeling unwell or a slight shaking in your hands when you go a day or two without alcohol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZoALv_0esEctFU00
If all of your social activities revolve around alcohol, this could be a sign of dependence. Shutterstock

The more of these signs you have and the more severe they are, the more dependent you’re likely to be. You can check your risk of dependence here .

If you have a mild dependence on alcohol, you may be able to cut back on your own. But if you are moderately dependent, you may need to get some kind of support.

If you are severely dependent, you should seek medical advice before you make any change to your drinking because stopping suddenly can cause severe health problems, including seizures and even death in some people.

For people who are severely dependent, the usual recommendation is to take a permanent or temporary break from alcohol. It may take six months to a year or more before you are able to start drinking again. Some people find it’s better for them not to drink again at all. With severe dependence, there’s a high risk of quickly going back to heavy drinking if you just try to cut back.

If you experience any symptoms of dependence, once you stop or cut back your drinking, you might need specialist treatment or ongoing support to prevent going back to heavy drinking.

Read more: Heavy drinkers increased their alcohol consumption the most during lockdown – new research

‘Cold turkey’ or reduction?

If you’re not dependent, you should be able to either reduce the quantity or frequency of drinking or quit altogether. You may do this on your own or choose to get some support. If one method doesn’t work, try a different way.

If you experience mild to moderate dependence, every time you have a drink it can become a trigger to drink more. So it’s sometimes easier to increase drink-free days, rather than reducing the quantity on drinking days, or to quit altogether for a period of time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zdf1M_0esEctFU00
If you think you have an alcohol dependence, speak to your GP. Shutterstock

People who are severely dependent usually require some kind of withdrawal support to stop drinking. It is usually better to stop altogether (“cold turkey”) as long as you have medical support. You can undertake withdrawal treatment in a hospital, at home with the help of a GP or nurse , or via telehealth . Alcohol withdrawal typically lasts about five to seven days.

Zero-alcohol drinks

Zero-alcohol drinks are alcoholic drinks with the alcohol removed but which retain a taste similar to the alcoholic version. There is now a huge variety of options for spirits, beer and wine.

If you are not dependent but are trying to reduce your alcohol intake for health or other reasons, these can be a good option. By replacing some or all of your usual alcoholic drinks with zero-alcohol drinks, you can still enjoy the social aspects of drinking without the health risks of alcohol.

If you are dependent on alcohol, the smell and taste of zero-alcohol drinks can act as a trigger for drinking alcohol. They might make it more difficult to make permanent changes to your drinking.

Read more: Why are young people drinking less than their parents’ generation did?

Treatment apps and online support

A range of computerised, web-based, and mobile apps have been developed to support people cutting back or quitting alcohol. They have shown promising results in early trials. The benefit of these apps is accessibility, but the outcomes are modest and they seem to work best in conjunction with professional support .

Hello Sunday Morning ’s Daybreak program is a large online alcohol support community, accessed through a mobile and desktop app. It’s designed for moderate drinkers who want to cut back or quit. Early research suggests it’s effective in reducing drinking , as well as improving psychological well-being and quality of life.

Some previously face-to-face support groups like SMART Recovery and Alcoholics Anonymous have moved online, which has increased accessibility. These are typically more suited to people who are dependent on alcohol.

Psychological interventions

Brief interventions

As little as five minutes of advice from a GP can reduce alcohol consumption by 30%, especially for people who are in the mild to moderate dependence category. So it’s worth chatting to your doctor if you need a little help getting started.

Counselling and psychological therapy

The main treatment type to help with alcohol issues is counselling. Sessions are usually once a week with a qualified professional, such as a psychologist. Sometimes they are delivered in group settings. Counselling is suitable for any level of drinker who is trying to make changes.

Some of the main evidence-based counselling treatments in Australia are behavioural and cognitive therapies, such as cognitive behavioural therapy and mindfulness-based relapse prevention. These types of treatments have been shown to be at least as effective as medication

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KtuDE_0esEctFU00
Group programs such as Alcoholics Anonymous don’t have much research supporting their effectiveness. Shutterstock

Intensive group programs

A number of more intensive group programs are suited to people who are dependent on alcohol or who are having significant problems, including:

  • residential rehabilitation, which is usually for people who have tried other treatments unsuccessfully or who may be unsuitable for non-residential treatment because their home life is not supportive of making changes. It has been shown to be effective in increasing abstinence in dependent drinkers

  • day programs , which are similar to residential rehabilitation programs but participants live at home and go in each day. These are a relatively new treatment type and there is limited good quality research on their outcomes.

Read more: Four reasons why your tolerance for alcohol can change

Medication

A number of medications can help people who are moderately to severely dependent on alcohol. They tend to work best in conjunction with counselling.

  • disulfiram is an older medication that works on the alcohol metabolism system and induces nausea and vomiting if alcohol is taken at the same time

  • acamprosate can help prevent relapse in people who have already been through withdrawal

  • naltrexone reduces cravings in heavy drinkers.

Self-help groups

Alcoholics Anonymous’s 12-step movement has a long history dating back to the 1930s, when there was very little available in the way of real alcohol treatment. There is relatively little research on AA and much of that has been conducted from within the organisation. The known outcomes are modest – the success rate is estimated to be around 10% and the dropout rate appears high.

AA can be helpful for some people and also provides a very well-established peer support network if you need support. It seems to be more effective in conjunction with professional treatment.

There are many options if you are trying to reduce your drinking and no single strategy works for everyone. The best approach is to start with something that looks appealing and feasible to get the outcomes you are looking for. If that’s not effective, try something else or seek professional help.

Read more: Another Round? What really happens when you microdose alcohol

Nicole Lee works as a consultant in the alcohol and other drug sector and a psychologist in private practice. She has previously been awarded funding by Australian and state governments, NHMRC and other bodies for evaluation and research into alcohol and other drug prevention and treatment. She is a member of the Board of Directors of Hello Sunday Morning. She is a Fellow of the Australian Association for Cognitive and Behaviour Therapy and was previously President.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

I Tried Drinking Vinegar Every Day for 2 Weeks—Here’s What Happened

It is generally accepted that when wine turns to vinegar, it is time to say farewell to that forgotten bottle. And when milk sours, definitely don't pour it over your morning cereal. So it sounds reasonable to suggest that our palettes (and our digestive systems) have not developed a keen interest in sharp, vinegar-esque beverages—certainly not for their health benefits, at least.
FOOD & DRINKS
Pocono Record

Alcohol tolerance gets worse as you get older. | Something to Think About

Sláinte! The greeting that was celebrated often on St. Patrick’s Day. The word is the basic form in Irish. Variations of this toast include sláinte mhaith "good health" in Irish. In Irish, the response to sláinte is sláinte agatsa, which translates "to your health as well" Now that the day that puts beer and Irish whiskey into the spotlight has passed, I suspect it’s ok to look at the study of “Why Age and Alcohol Don’t Mix.”
DRINKS
psychologytoday.com

Alcohol Blackouts Are No Joke

Alcohol-induced blackouts are more common than generally recognized, occurring in 55% of college drinkers. Blackouts are influenced by one's genetic vulnerability as much as by the amount one drinks. Blackouts are due to dysfunction in the part of the brain responsible for memory formation—the hippocampus. Blackouts predict increased drinking...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol Dependence#Alcoholic#Smartphone App#Behaviour Therapy#Food Drink#Beverages#Australians
deseret.com

The long COVID-19 symptoms no one’s talking about

Bedridden COVID-19 patients are more at risk for anxiety and depression more than one year after their infection, according to a new study. What they found: A new study, published in The Lancet Public Health, found feelings of depression and anxiety can last about 1.5 years after experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms.
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

Use of melatonin in the US QUADRUPLED from 2009 to 2018 as experts warn the effects of using the sleep-aid long-term are unknown and that it could even cause dementia

The number of Americans using melatonin is skyrocketing, but some experts warn that there could be devastating consequences down the line if the drug is overused. A joint American and Chinese research team representing the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota and Beijing University found that the number of Americans using the drug - generally as a sleep aid - quadrupled from 2009 to 2018.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
US News and World Report

Sleep and Aging

For older adults, some sleep problems can worsen age-related effects on the brain, heart and metabolism. Sleep changes as we age, and usually not for the better. Some sleep problems can worsen age-related effects on the brain, heart and metabolism. By 2050, the population over 60 years of age worldwide will surpass 2 billion. Therefore, sleep issues will only increase, contributing to the existing public health crisis known as insufficient sleep.
HEALTH
US News and World Report

What to Do When You Can't Sleep

If you can’t sleep, know that you’re not alone. Learn what daily habits you need to change to combat both short- and long-term insomnia. For some, quality sleep is hard to come by. Between 25% to 47% of adults get less than seven hours of sleep, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And you need at least seven for your best health.
HEALTH
Fareeha Arshad

Study: Increasing just one more glass of booze a day can cause the brain to shrink and increase the ageing process

The fact that excessive alcohol intake is dangerous for health is well-known. But recent studies suggest that even a moderate amount of drinking can cause neurological and cardiovascular damage. For example, in a study published in Nature Communications, researchers concluded that adding just one extra drink a day causes the brain matter to reduce, leading to two years of ageing.
The Independent

World Sleep Day: What an expert says about using melatonin to sleep

On World Sleep Day - 18 March 2022 - it’s important that we are getting a healthy night’s sleep. The annual celebration of sleep is a call to action on important issues related to sleep, such as medicine and education. Sleep plays an important role in our physical, mental, and emotional health, but with the use of melatonin on the rise, health experts warn about the dangers of sleeping supplements.More Americans are using melatonin to help them fall asleep, despite a lack of data on the effects of long-term or high-dosage use, a new study found, prompting experts to express...
HEALTH
CBS 58

Fight Alzheimer's in your mid-30s by tracking these warning signs

(CNN) -- Having high cholesterol and blood sugar in your 30s may raise your risk for Alzheimer's disease decades later in life, according to a new study. "We have shown for the first time that the associations between cholesterol and glucose levels and the future risk of Alzheimer's disease extend much earlier in life than previously thought," senior study author Lindsay Farrer, chief of biomedical genetics at Boston University Biomedical Genetics, told CNN.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

Have Your COVID Concerns Crossed Into Health Anxiety?

Health anxiety (illness anxiety disorder) occurs when people become preoccupied with either having or developing a serious medical condition. The COVID pandemic can exacerbate health anxiety and impact one's quality of life. Cognitive-behavioral therapy is an effective treatment for health anxiety. It is typical to be concerned about your health,...
MENTAL HEALTH
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy