ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

Our population is expected to double in 80 years. We asked Australians where they want all these people to live

By Julian Bolleter, Deputy Director, Australian Urban Design Research Centre, The University of Western Australia, Robert Freestone, Professor of Planning, School of Built Environment, UNSW Sydney
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T49SE_0esEcrU200
Shutterstock

Australia’s population is projected to grow to over 50 million people by 2101 . This will have enormous implications for the country’s long-term infrastructure planning and prized livability, particularly in the capital cities where most growth is occurring.

Our recently published research examined ways we can start planning for this doubling of our population now, while we still have time to address it. Our survey asked more than 1,000 people where they think these new Australians should live, to gauge their support for different settlement patterns.

We presumed a net-increase of 28 million people over the next 80 years, with half of those people dispersing across existing Australian cities and towns. We then asked our respondents where would they support the other 14 million people living.

The study is the first of its kind to gauge community opinion on these questions at a national scale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PX8Gf_0esEcrU200
The Plan My Australia survey.

Not surprisingly, our survey found strong opposition to continued growth of the state capital cities. Instead, our participants showed a strong preference for encouraging people to move to new and expanded satellite cities and rail hubs in regional areas. This finding aligns with the general urban-to-regional migration that was kindled by the pandemic .

Our aim was to understand people’s preferences for managing population growth at the national scale, with the hope it will inform a national urban policy to prepare for the coming population surge.

Read more: New cities? It's an idea worth thinking about for Australia

Where do we want to live?

We devised our settlement pattern scenarios based on possibilities that have been proposed by academics and policy-makers . Here’s how they ranked in order of popularity with our respondents:

1. Satellite Cities: Due to the affordability and livability issues confronting the state capitals, this scenario siphons long-term population growth to 14 satellite cities like Gold Coast, Geelong and Wollongong. Respondents considered this scenario to be the most sustainable and feasible, while also ensuring livability.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OUs9u_0esEcrU200
Satellite Cities.

2. Rail Cities: Inspired by rail hubs in other countries, this second placed scenario funnels population growth to 18 regional cities connected to the state and federal capitals by major high-speed rail links (yet to be built).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g7PHe_0esEcrU200
Rail Cities.

3. Inland Cities: This scenario distributes population growth to 29 key inland centres, many with at least hypothetical capacity to take on more people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AvwCG_0esEcrU200
Inland Cities.

4. Western Cities: Western Australia comprises one-third of the continent but houses just over one-tenth of the population. Accordingly, this scenario boosts the populations of nine cities and towns along the west coast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KsQsa_0esEcrU200
Western Cities.

5. Northern Cities: Given northern Australia’s considerable economic output and proximity to Asia, this scenario envisions an increase of the population of the nine largest northern cities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XyUEq_0esEcrU200
Northern Cities.

6. Sea Change Cities: Given the ever-escalating costs of coastal real estate in the capitals, this scenario channels population growth to 25 alternative sea-change cities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Ninz_0esEcrU200
Sea Change Cities.

7. Secondary Capital Cities: Given the livability and affordability issues in Sydney and Melbourne, this scenario sees more people moving to the smaller state and territory capital cities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=499idt_0esEcrU200
Secondary Capital Cities.

8. Megacities: Melbourne and Sydney generate the bulk of Australia’s GDP and historically have attracted the most migrants. This lowest-ranked scenario would see this trend continue with concentrated population growth in two future Australian megacities. Respondents universally loathed this scenario.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nifC9_0esEcrU200
Megacities.

Why satellite and rail hubs are so appealing

As the rankings show, Australians generally support population decentralisation away from state capitals (in particular Melbourne and Sydney) with the expansion of satellite and rail cities.

Such sentiments could stem from a case of national-scale NIMBY-ism (“not in my backyard”). However, over a third of our respondents were from regional and remote areas, and most of these people supported population growth in their home towns.

Read more: FactCheck: is Australia's population the 'highest-growing in the world'?

We argue that expanding satellite and rail cities is a smart plan for the future because it can achieve equitable distribution of population growth and protect urban livability. Moreover, these schemes allow for better adaptation to climate change by generally avoiding coastal areas that are vulnerable to sea-level rise.

However, expanding regional centres into major cities comes with considerable challenges , such as attracting industries and jobs away from the capital cities, delivering the crucial enabling infrastructure of ports, airports, rail lines, schools, housing and medical centres, and overcoming environmental challenges like water security.

Why we need a national urban policy

This type of ambitious planning requires a national urban policy, which is currently lacking in Australia. Our current population planning is too fragmented and uncoordinated, with states, territories and local governments all having divergent views about our common future. It resembles a patchwork quilt .

As we emerge from the disruptive restrictions caused by the pandemic, which led many to embrace tree- and sea-change moves away from the capitals, there’s no better time to pursue such a coordinated national plan.

There’s already some semblance of political will. The Coalition has spruiked policies for “ smart cities ” and negotiating “ city deals ”, which unite local, state and federal governments on key projects. Labor, meanwhile, is fixated on building high-speed east coast rail .

With an election looming, will either party take a harder look at the bigger question here and announce plans for a national urban policy? We can’t pretend this population boom isn’t happening – and our cities need to be ready.

Julian Bolleter receives funding from the Australian Research Council.

Robert Freestone receives funding from the Australian Research Council.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Saying China 'bought' a military base in the Solomons is simplistic and shows how little Australia understands power in the Pacific

The draft security agreement between China and Solomon Islands circulating on social media raises important questions about how the Australian government and national security community understand power dynamics in the Pacific Islands. In Australian debates, the term “influence” is often used to characterise the assumed consequences of China’s increasingly visible presence in the Pacific. There’s an assumption China generates influence primarily from its economic statecraft. This includes its concessional loans, aid and investment by state-owned enterprises (which partly manifests in Beijing’s involvement of Pacific Islands in its Belt and Road Initiative). On its face, the leaked draft seemingly proves Chinese spending “bought” enough...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Australia wants a space industry. So why won't we pay for the basic research to drive it?

In the past few years, Australia has formed its own space agency and launched a defence “space command”. Billions of dollars for defence, and hundreds of millions for civilian space, have been allocated from the public purse to develop capability in this growing sector. This funding covers the Moon-to-Mars Program, the SmartSat Cooperative Research Centre, the Modern Manufacturing Initiative, opportunities in defence, various state-funded projects such as SA-SAT, and more. This level of investment is unquestionably a good thing. But the great majority of it supports applied research and engineering, and commercialisation of outcomes. None of the new funding goes to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheConversationAU

First Peoples in Victoria have a right to the truth about the impact of colonisation

Formal hearings of the Yoorrook Justice Commission began today in Melbourne. This is timely because March 24 is the International Day for the Right to the Truth. Yoorrook is a royal commission to establish an official public record of the systemic injustices of colonisation based on the experiences of the First Peoples of Victoria. This is reflected in its name: “Yoorrook” is a word in the Wemba Wemba/Wamba Wamba language for “truth”. It is the first such body in Australia to have this function and the first in the world to be Indigenous-led. Four of Yoorrook’s five commissioners are Indigenous, three of...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Racism is still an everyday experience for non-white Australians. Where is the plan to stop this?

Australia’s political leaders often talk about its multicultural credentials, making sweeping statements about its unmatched success in diversity. According to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Australia is the “most successful” multicultural country in the world. This self-congratulatory speech, however, masks the reality that we are a country with a deep racism problem that is not getting better. Racism in Australia My recent co-authored book Racism in Australia Today with Amanuel Elias and Yin Paradies looks at various manifestations of racism in our history and across key institutions. Australia’s history since 1788 began with brutal acts of racism. Its colonisation was yet another...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australians#Gross Domestic Product#Infrastructure#Population Growth
TheConversationAU

It is time for Australia to establish a national Ministry for Culture

The pandemic has been a wake-up call. Now, more than ever, the arts are a part of our daily lives. They are not something only “the elite” enjoy; they are an expression of the human condition. As part of an interconnected system of collective well-being, it is vital to ensure arts practices continue across our entire community, and that everyone has access to them. The arts reflect our whole culture, and our cultures are what make us who we are. When our culture is at the heart of our collective life, appropriate funding and support will naturally follow. To move away...
ARTS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: British official tells Ukrainian family of nine to 'get back in your expensive car and clear off!' as they try to get to UK from Calais - while mother and daughter are also turned back after 1,500-mile drive from war zone

Here's how YOU can help: Donate here to the Mail Force Ukraine Appeal. Readers of Mail Newspapers and MailOnline have always shown immense generosity at times of crisis. Calling upon that human spirit, we are supporting a huge push to raise money for refugees from Ukraine. For, surely, no one...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
TheConversationAU

Record-smashing heatwaves are hitting Antarctica and the Arctic simultaneously. Here’s what’s driving them, and how they’ll impact wildlife

Record-breaking heatwaves hit both Antarctica and the Arctic simultaneously this week, with temperatures reaching 47℃ and 30℃ higher than normal. Heatwaves are bizarre at any time in Antarctica, but particularly now at the equinox as Antarctica is about to descend into winter darkness. Likewise, up north, the Arctic is just emerging from winter. Are these two heatwaves linked? We don’t know yet, and it’s most likely a coincidence. But we do know weather systems in Antarctica and the Arctic are connected to regions nearest to them, and these connections sometimes reach all the way to the tropics. And is climate change...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK transport chief vows to reverse illegal ferry firings

Britain’s transport secretary on Friday vowed to force a ferry operator to reverse the illegal firing of almost 800 workers, saying the company’s “brazen and breathtaking” decision to intentionally break the law wouldn’t be allowed to stand.Grant Shapps said he would introduce a package of legislation next week that would force companies like P&O Ferries to pay the U.K. minimum wage at sea, as well as on land. P&O fired 786 seafarers last week and replaced them with crews supplied by a third party in an effort to exploit legal loopholes and slash staff costs.The legislation “will both close...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

South Africa drops Covid test for vaccinated travellers

South Africa is the latest country to ease rules for inbound travellers.With immediate effect, fully vaccinated arrivals no longer need to present a Covid test to enter the country, the country’s president Cyril Ramaphosa has announced.Visitors who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated are permitted entry, but must present a negative PCR result from a test taken within the 72 hours prior to arrival.Unlike some European countries, South Africa currently classes anyone with two or more doses of a recognised vaccine as “fully vaccinated”.Children under five are exempt from testing requirements, regardless of vaccination status.“We welcome the further easing of Covid-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Arizona sisters who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland were ‘tired of life’

Sisters Lila Ammouri and Susan Frazier decided to end their lives at a Swiss assisted dying clinic after becoming “tired of life”, according to an advocate who was advising them.Dr Ammouri, a palliative care doctor aged 54, and Ms Frazier, 49, had been suffering from medical “frustrations” such as chronic insomnia, vertigo and back pain, Exit International director Philip Nitschke told The Independent.The sisters had intended to travel from their home in Arizona to Switzerland in early 2021, but the trip was delayed due to the Covid pandemic, he said.They first contacted Exit, a non-profit assisted dying support group, in...
HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Cut emissions, not petrol tax; fund childcare, not beer. What economists want from next week's budget

Overwhelmingly, Australia’s top economists would rather the budget funds measures to cut carbon emissions than cuts income tax or company tax. They are also dead against rumoured cuts to petrol tax and the tax on beer. The Conversation’s pre-budget survey of a panel of 46 leading economists selected by the Economic Society of Australia finds almost half want a budget deficit smaller than the A$99.2 billion expected for 2021-22 and the $98.9 billion forecast for 2022-23 in the December budget update. Higher commodity prices and lower than expected unemployment – which is lifting tax revenue while also cutting spending on benefits –...
INCOME TAX
TheConversationAU

Budget 2022: Frydenberg has spent big – but on the whole, responsibly

So good, and so unexpected, has been Australia’s economic improvement over the past three months, it has wiped one-third of the projected 2022-23 budget deficit. Or it would have, had the government not decided to give away almost half (45%) the windfall. That’s one way of looking at the difference between the projections in the December budget update and those presented three months later in Tuesday’s March budget. In December, the deficit for the coming financial year was to be A$98.9 billion. Three months later, the budget papers say it would have been $38 billion lower, were it not for an extra...
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

Voices: The government should stop doing business with P&O immediately

I’ve seen some brass neck in my time in politics, but P&O boss Peter Hebblethwaite truly takes some beating. This man, who earns around £300,000 a year, told MPs at a joint Commons select committee on Thursday that, having sacked hundreds of British workers, he intended to replace them with people earning £5.50 per hour. Mr Hebblethwaite’s performance in front of the committee leaves me certain that I would not pay him a fiver for a full day’s work.I’ve sailed on board many a P&O ferry in my time – my brother lives just outside Calais. I can actually drive...
ECONOMY
TheConversationAU

Why Australia's Reserve Bank won't hike interest rates just yet

The biggest question relating to the management of the economy right now has nothing to do with next week’s budget. It has everything to do with the Reserve Bank and the board meetings that will follow it. The question facing the board – the biggest there is when it comes to how the next few years are going to play out – is whether to hike interest rates just because prices are climbing. On the face of it, it seems like no question at all. It is widely believed that that’s what the Reserve Bank does, mechanically. When inflation climbs above 3%...
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

Two years into the pandemic, why is Australia still short of medicines?

This might be a familiar scene. You pop into your local pharmacy to fill a script and you’re told your regular medicine is out of stock. When will it be in? Sorry, we don’t have a date. But I’ll ring up your GP to see if she can authorise an alternative. This is a common conversation more than two years into the pandemic. So why, when our borders are open and planes are arriving from overseas with medicines on board, do we still have medicine shortages? This may be surprising, but medicine shortages have been an ongoing issue in Australia. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy