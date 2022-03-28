ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, TN

4 people injured after a two-vehicle crash in Morristown (Morristown, TN)

 18 hours ago

4 people injured after a two-vehicle crash in Morristown (Morristown, TN)

On Sunday, four people suffered injuries following a traffic collision in Morristown.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at 12:39 a.m. on US-25 at Progress PKWY. The early reports showed that a Toyota Tacoma disregarded a red light on 25E at Progress Parkway and crashed into a Chevy Colorado [...]

March 28, 2022

Browse through Today’s Tennessee Accident News or search your local traffic using the map below.

