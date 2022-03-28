ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Like fathers like sons! Cristiano Ronaldo Jr and Kai Rooney link up and both get on the scoresheet in the same game for Man United U12s as they look to follow in the footsteps of their legendary dads

By Kieran Lynch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 18 hours ago

Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney were team-mates in one of Manchester United's most legendary teams and now their sons are hoping to follow in their footsteps.

Ronaldo and Rooney formed an excellent understanding on the pitch during their five-seasons together at Old Trafford.

Now Kai Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo Jr are hoping to form a similar understanding as they have started playing together for Manchester United's academy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KFWcJ_0esEcbbe00
Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo's sons are hoping to follow in their footsteps
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hNMHA_0esEcbbe00
Both Kai Rooney (pictured) and Cristiano Ronaldo Jr scored for Manchester United's Under-12s on Sunday

Kai, son of Wayne and Colleen, joined United's academy in 2020, while the younger Ronaldo has only been on the books for about a month.

The pair have made a promising start, as they both got their names onto the scoresheets in a match on Sunday.

The Instagram account @risingballers shared news of the combination, making reference to the two academy players' fathers. 'Cristiano Jr & Kai Rooney both scored for Manchester United U12s.

'Kai Rooney is on 10 goals in 5 games this month… This link up is familiar.'

As both youngsters continue to impress, their fathers have been busy.

Ronaldo is preparing to take on North Macedonia with Portugal for a place at the 2022 World Cup, while Rooney is attempting to battle relegation as manager of Derby County.

'We'll see if my son will become a great footballer,' Cristiano Ronaldo said of his son in 2020. 'He has potential. He is fast and dribbles well, but that is not enough.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48mbDU_0esEcbbe00
Ronaldo Jr joined Manchester United's academy last month while Kai Rooney has been there since 2020

'I always tell him that it takes work and dedication to have success. I won't pressure him to become a footballer, but if you ask me if I want him to, yes I would like it.

'The most important thing is to become the best at whatever he does, whether it is as a footballer or a doctor.'

Kai Rooney meanwhile went on his first away trip with United's academy back in August after impressing with his goalscoring exploits.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'The king is back!': Smiling Cristiano Ronaldo is visibly thrilled by Pepe's return to the Portugal fold for the World Cup play-off against North Macedonia - after the 39-year-old defender shook off Covid

Cristiano Ronaldo is excited about the return of experienced defender Pepe to the Portugal squad after he missed Thursday's 3-1 win over Turkey due to Covid-19. 'The king is back! Pepe is back in the house! Look out!' a smiling Ronaldo shouted before Portugal's training session on a warm and sunny Sunday morning in Porto as the 39-year-old defender emerged from the dressing room.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Wayne Rooney
Daily Mail

UEFA backtrack on their Champions League 'Super League backdoor' plan and DROP 'leapfrogging' rules which could have let the likes of Man United qualify ahead of West Ham even if they finish below them

Uefa has scrapped plans to award Champions League places based on historic performance but could still use ranking for one or two spots, according to reports. The Champions League is set to expand from 32 to 36 teams in 2024 and Uefa caused uproar with its initial plans for the allocation of places.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man United#Manchester United#Risingballers#Rising Ballers
Daily Mail

Laughing Cristiano Ronaldo appears to poke fun at Cedric Soares' jumping technique as superstar leads Portugal in training ahead of World Cup qualifying showdown with North Macedonia

Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't help but mock Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares for the way in which he headed the ball during Portugal's training session on Tuesday morning. The two Premier League stars were filmed knocking the ball around with the national team ahead of their crucial World Cup play-off clash with North Macedonia on Tuesday evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Barcelona do NOT want Lionel Messi back because 'we're building a new team, with young people', insists president Joan Laporta in fresh blow to struggling superstar amid PSG woes

Joan Laporta says Barcelona have no interest in re-signing Lionel Messi after allowing the 34-year-old to join Paris Saint-Germain last summer. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner joined PSG after Barcelona released a bombshell statement stating he would not be staying at the club due to financial restrictions placed upon them by LaLiga.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag 'wants to bring Ajax winger Antony with him to Manchester United' if he lands the Old Trafford job this summer, with the Brazil star enjoying a standout season in Holland

Erik ten Hag wants to bring Ajax winger Antony with him to Manchester United if he is appointed manager at Old Trafford, according to reports. Ten Hag - one of the favourites for the vacant managerial hotseat at United - is thought to be interested in making the 22-year-old Brazilian one of his first signings for the Red Devils, according to The Telegraph.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Rafa Benitez's sacking 'proved me RIGHT', claims Lucas Digne as Frenchman reveals team-mates were 'unanimous' in backing him against manager 'who had a bad philosophy' during row that led to £25m Aston Villa transfer

Lucas Digne has savaged Rafa Benitez and revealed the details behind his Everton exit in January. The Frenchman joined Aston Villa for £25million having been exiled by Benitez at Goodison Park following an explosive falling out. Digne, 28, has now opened up about the nature of the spat and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's agent denies claims the Everton striker has already agreed to join another Premier League side and insists he is focused on the Toffees' relegation plight amid interest from Arsenal and West Ham

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin's agent has denied claims the player has already agreed terms with another Premier League club. The England international has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park this summer with Arsenal and West Ham said to be interested. The Toffees are reportedly prepared to let...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

David Beckham wants to reunite Barcelona dream team of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets after the World Cup in Qatar to supercharge his Inter Miami franchise

David Beckham is planning to bring Lionel Messi and three of his former Barcelona team-mates to Inter Miami after the World Cup in Qatar. Having created the Major League Soccer Franchise Inter Miami four years ago, Beckham is eager to take the American league to 'another level' on and off the pitch.
MLS
Daily Mail

Barcelona push for swap deal to get around £29m transfer fee for on-loan winger Adama Traore with Nou Camp club proposing Francisco Trincao remains at Molineux

Barcelona are attempting to persuade Wolves to agree to a swap deal that would let them keep Adama Traore and leave Francisco Trincao at Molineux. The Spanish giants have an option to buy Traore, who has been on loan since January, for about £29million in the summer, but their delicate financial position may prevent them from doing so.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Keep it clean - and keep quiet! Chelsea takeover bidders are told NOT to make any more public statements to stop the £3bn fight to buy out Abramovich turning ugly, with Todd Boehly and Sir Martin Broughton's consortiums ahead of the Ricketts

The consortiums still involved in the race to buy Chelsea have been warned not to make any more open statements amid concerns the final stages of the process could descend into a distasteful public battle. It is understood Raine, the merchant bank advising the Premier League club with the sale,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney: I want to manage the club one day

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has said every step he takes in management is engineered to help achieve his dream of becoming the club's manager one day. The 36-year-old said in January that he turned down an interview for the manager's job at his boyhood club Everton while he continues his bid to save Championship side Derby County from relegation.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Port Adelaide's Zak Butters says team copped 'one of the most BRUTAL reviews since I've been here' after Hawks thrashing - as he pinpoints where supposed flag contenders went wrong

Zak Butters has revealed that Port Adelaide underwent a 'brutal' post-mortem of their loss to Hawthorn, with Ken Hinkley desperate to get his team back on track after a poor start to the season. The Power were earmarked as top four certainties before a ball was bounced in March, but...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Harry Maguire and Tyrone Mings are set to return to England's starting XI to face Ivory Coast, Declan Rice could be captain, and Harry Kane rested... with boss Gareth Southgate expected to make wholesale changes 'to keep all of the squad involved'

Gareth Southgate is expected to make wholesale changes as England take on Ivory Coast in a friendly at Wembley Stadium. The Three Lions sealed a 2-1 victory over Switzerland as Luke Shaw and Harry Kane both got on the scoresheet on Saturday -despite trailing 1-0 early on at Wembley Stadium.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

322K+
Followers
26K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy