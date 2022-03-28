ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rangers acquire F Maxim Letunov from Hurricanes

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gr9SU_0esEcYuL00

The New York Rangers acquired former second-round draft pick Maxim Letunov on Monday, sending Tarmo Reunanen to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Letunov, 26, played in three NHL games in 2019-20 with the San Jose Sharks. The forward scored a goal in his short stay. He was the 52nd overall draft pick by the St. Louis Blues in 2014.

Reunanen, 24, has just four games of NHL experience with the Rangers last season. The defenseman, who was a fourth-round draft pick by the Rangers in 2016, had an assist in 53 minutes of ice time.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Malkin returns with hat trick, Penguins score 11 in win against Red Wings

PITTSBURGH -- Evgeni Malkin had three goals and an assist in his return from an illness, and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Detroit Red Wings 11-2 at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday. It was the center's 13th NHL hat trick and first since Jan. 30, 2018. Malkin was a game-time...
NHL
NHL

Ducks Assign Guhle, Robinson to AHL San Diego

The Ducks have reassigned defenseman Brendan Guhle and right wing Buddy Robinson to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Guhle, 24 (7/29/97), has appeared in six games with Anaheim this season. The 6-2, 197-pound blueliner has recorded 4-10=14 points and 24 penalty...
NHL
FOX Sports

Pittsburgh hosts New York after Malkin's 3-goal game

New York Rangers (42-19-5, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (40-17-10, second in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts the New York Rangers after Evgeni Malkin scored three goals in the Penguins' 11-2 win over the Red Wings. The Penguins are 12-5-2 against Metropolitan teams. Pittsburgh is 15th in...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Fleury Helps Secure OT Win Over Blue Jackets in Debut

The Minnesota Wild recorded their fifth straight win when they took down the Columbus Blue Jackets in overtime on Saturday. It was the debut of their new goaltender Marc-André Fleury, and he made an impression. They kicked things off with a goal near the halfway mark of the first period and kept that lead until the second. The Blue Jackets climbed their way back with two goals in the second period to steal the lead. Their second goal deflated the Wild’s energy until late in the final period.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tarmo Reunanen
Person
Maxim Letunov
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics add big man depth entering Raptors matchup

The Boston Celtics are bringing in some frontcourt reinforcements. The Celtics are signing power forward Juwan Morgan of the G League's Maine Celtics to a 10-day contract, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday. Morgan signed with Boston at the beginning of the 2021-22 season and joined the Toronto Raptors on...
NBA
NHL

Penguins Sign College Free Agent Defenseman Colin Swoyer

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed college free agent defenseman Colin Swoyer to a one-year, entry-level contract, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. The contract will begin, and run through, the 2022-23 season and carries an average annual value of $750,000 at the NHL level. Swoyer will report to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League for the remainder of the 2021-22 season on an amateur tryout agreement.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Rangers#The San Jose Sharks#The St Louis Blues#Leafs#Blackhawks After#Oilers#Coyotes
FOX Sports

Buffalo hosts Winnipeg after Olofsson's 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (32-25-10, sixth in the Central) vs. Buffalo Sabres (24-33-10, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts the Winnipeg Jets after Victor Olofsson scored two goals in the Sabres' 6-5 victory against the Blackhawks. The Sabres are 12-16-5 at home. Buffalo averages just 3.2 penalties per game, the...
NHL
NHL

Scheifele's late OT goal gives Jets win against Coyotes

WINNIPEG -- Mark Scheifele scored his second goal with 9.7 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 2-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Canada Life Centre on Sunday. Scheifele beat Karel Vejmelka blocker side on a breakaway after Lawson Crouse turned the puck over along the...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Malkin's hat trick powers Penguins to 11-2 romp over Detroit

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin had his 15th career hat trick and added an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins drilled the reeling Detroit Red Wings 11-2 on Sunday night. Sidney Crosby, Kasperi Kapanen, Jeff Carter, Teddy Blueger, Danton Heinen, Brian Boyle and recently acquired Rickard Rakell also scored for the Penguins, who needed less than 30 minutes to take a 6-0 lead on their way to their first 11-goal game in nearly 30 years. Tristan Jarry made 33 saves to win for the sixth time in his last seven starts.
NHL
NHL

Sabres erase multiple deficits, extend point streak in OT loss to Rangers

NEW YORK - Kyle Okposo was unhappy with the outcome, a 5-4 overtime loss to the New York Rangers inside Madison Square Garden. But the Sabres' veteran leader could not ignore the positives for a young team that battled back from multiple deficits while extending its point streak to five games (3-0-2) on Sunday.
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

48K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy