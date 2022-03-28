ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations from March 12 to March 28

By FOX 17 News
 18 hours ago
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.

This comes as the city continues to experience high lead levels in its service lines.

Residents may pick up bottled water at the following times at Benton Harbor High School, 870 Colfax Avenue, according to the MDHHS:

Tuesday, March 22

• 12 – 2 p.m. – Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

• 4 – 6 p.m. – Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

Wednesday, March 23

• 12 – 2 p.m. – Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

• 4 – 6 p.m. – Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

Thursday, March 24

• 12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

• 4 – 6 p.m. – Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Saturday, March 26

• 12 – 2 p.m. – Volunteers from Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor

• 2 – 4 p.m. – Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church

Sunday, March 27

• 2 – 4 p.m. – Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

• 4 – 6 pm – Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Monday, March 28

• 12 – 2 p.m. – Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.

• 4 – 6 p.m. – Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church

Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, will host self-serve water pickup as follows:

• Wednesday, March 23, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• Thursday, March 24, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• Friday, March 25, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• Monday, March 28, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

