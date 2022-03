Fewer than a third of U.S. dental practices treated any patients on public insurance in 2020. The pandemic highlighted the racial disparities regarding healthcare, but new data from The Pew Charitable Trusts shows this also extends to oral healthcare. Per their analysis, “[t]he prevalence of treated and untreated tooth decay among American Indian, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian, Hispanic, and Black third-graders is considerably higher—and the use of dental sealants to prevent decay tends to be lower—than in their White classmates.”

