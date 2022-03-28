ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kansas City Chiefs sign safety Deon Bush in one-year deal

By Mike Coutee
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12enoD_0esEc2za00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are adding more depth in the secondary.

The team announced Monday that they have officially signed Chicago Bears’ safety Deon Bush to a one-year deal.

Bush has so far spent his entire career with Chicago after being drafted in the 2016 NFL draft. However, the Bears mostly played Bush with the special teams in his six-year tenure.

In 2021, the 28-year-old played 14 games where he intercepted two passes. Also, he finished the season with 31 tackles.

Bush stared in a total of 12 games in his career.

