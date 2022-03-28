Golden Gophers Versus Mavericks in Frozen Four

The college basketball investigations continue; this time involving University of Albany head basketball coach Dwayne Killings. Per basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, “There has been an ongoing investigation into an incident involving Albany head coach Dwayne Killings and a player back in November.” Noting, “Killings has been away from the team the last few weeks on leave.”
The Minnesota Golden Gophers punched their ticket to Boston on Sunday night, defeating top-seeded Western Michigan 2-0 in the Worcester Regional Final and advancing to the Frozen Four. The Gophers got an early boost against a Broncos team playing in the first regional final in program history. After scoring the...
2022-03-30 04:49:47 GMT+00:00 - Valeri Nichushkin scored both goals on the power play to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 2-1 road victory over the Calgary Flames in a clash between the Western Conference's top teams on Tuesday. The Central Division-leading Avalanche are the first team this season to reach...
The Cougars take the court in the third-place game Saturday against Princeton. The new regional sports facility would serve not only Minnesota State University, Mankato and the greater Mankato area, but it will also impact the southern Minnesota economy. Minnesota State fans show support for Mavericks in NCAA Tournament. Updated:...
A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
Pickleball has become all the rage lately! I'm hearing about more and more people playing pickleball, including my parents. A company in Iowa has taken notice and plans to expand their pickleball venue into Minnesota. The place in Iowa is called Smash Park, and right now they're only located in...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota native Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies are heading to the Final Four in Minneapolis.
This is the second time the city has hosted the women’s Final Four. The first was back in 1995, six years before Bueckers was even born. The winner that year? The Huskies. It was their first ever NCAA women’s basketball championship.
That year, UConn was a No. 1 seed with an undefeated season. They were joined in Minneapolis by fellow first seed Tennessee, No. 2 Stanford and No. 3 Georgia. The Huskies beat Tennessee 70-64 in the championship.
Since then, head coach Geno Auremmia...
Park Center Pirates defeated defending Class 4A Champion Wayzata Trojans 58-53 Saturday in The Barn on the University of Minnesota campus. The Pirates were rated #1 by Minnesota Basketball news in their final rankings, seeded #1 in the tournament with a #2 QRF (Quality Results Formula). The Trojans ended the...
The St. Cloud State University baseball team earned a doubleheader sweep over Wayne State, the St. Cloud Norsemen completed a weekend series sweep and secured a playoff berth, the Minnesota Wild came away with an overtime win, and the Granite City Lumberjacks edged out the Generals to advance to the championship round of the Fraser Cup on Saturday. On Sunday, the Gopher men's hockey team will face Western Michigan in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, the Timberwolves will travel to Boston, and the SCTCC baseball team will take on Minnesota West Community and Technical College.
The Totino-Grace Eagles won their first boys basketball title 50-44 over perennial state entrant DeLaSalle Islanders Saturday. The Eagles (25-6) and Islanders (22-8) hooked up in a defensive battle that was fun to watch because even though it was physical it was not a free throw shooting contest. Totino-Grace had...
Click here to read the full article. Country superstar Eric Church may be seeing a regional fluctuation in his popularity this week. His status in his native North Carolina? Probably on the rise, with the news that he’d do anything to cheer on his beloved Tar Heels in an NCAA basketball tournament game this Saturday. Church’s stock in Texas could be taking at least a momentary dip, though, after he announced Tuesday that he was canceling a sold-out show at AT&T Center in San Antonio, scheduled for that same date, to attend the game.
Church, generally regarded as one of the...
Lincoln – Sam Haiby announced on Tuesday that she will return for a fifth season with the Nebraska women’s basketball team in 2022-23. The two-time All-Big Ten guard from Moorhead, Minn., ranks No. 15 on Nebraska’s all-time scoring list with 1,381 points and eighth on NU’s career assist list with 414. She has played in 117 games with 87 starts as a Husker. She is the only player in school history to achieve the combined career milestones of 1,000 points, 500 rebounds (532) and 400 assists.
Multiple letters have been sent to the NCAA this year regarding the Lia Thomas situation, with many supporting the Penn swimmer, while others have opposed her right to compete among female swimmers. Thomas, a transgender swimmer, previously competed for the men’s team. However, after transitioning and undergoing hormone therapy, she...
DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth East’s Will Van Scoy has committed to joining the UW-River Falls men’s basketball team. This past season, the senior guard averaged just over 14 points, five assists and four rebounds, while shooting 44% from three for the Greyhounds. This comes after Van Scoy tore his ACL before the start of his junior year.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A sloppy spring storm system swirled into Minnesota on Tuesday evening, bringing rain and rumbles of thunder to parts of southern Minnesota while wet snow fell along the Dakota border.
WCCO-TV Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says the low pressure system, with its slug of moisture from the Great Plains, will lumber across Minnesota over the next 24 hours.
Overnight, southern Minnesota will be soaked with rain. Meanwhile, the Northland will see snow. The precipitation is expected to continue through the day Wednesday,...
Future Golden Gopher guard Braeden Carrington has won the 2022 Mr. Basketball award in Minnesota. The honor is awarded to the top senior boys' basketball player, and Carrington was arguably just that as he helped lead the Park Center Pirates to the Class 4A state championship this past weekend at Williams Arena.
Tonight Yam Hause will find out if it's the end of the road for their time on NBC's American Song Contest or if they're still in to win. It's an exciting time, but as you'll hear in my exclusive interview below, they're ready no matter what happens!. Click PLAY to...
The Annandale Cardinals defeated top seed Minneapolis North Community 60-49 Saturday in a awesome display of defense against the talented Polars. Annandale (31-2) was the #3 seed by the coaches involved in the tournament. The Cardinals won 29 games in a row, ended with #3 QRF and were rated #8 by Minnesota Basketball News who had Caledonia rated #1. The Warriors finished with a #2 QRF (Quality Results Formula) at the end of the regular season.
