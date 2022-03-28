ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Redistricting Commission faces Monday deadline for 4th attempt at new maps

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
WKRC
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's political mapmaking body is continuing its work on a constitutional compromise over boundaries for state legislative districts. The seven-member Ohio...

local12.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Democrats on Ohio Redistricting Commission ask court to move May 3 primary

(The Center Square) – The two Democrats on the Ohio Redistricting Commission want the Ohio Supreme Court to move the state’s May 3 primary amid ongoing legal challenges to state legislative and congressional district maps. Sen. Vernon Sykes, D-Akron, and House Minority Leader Allison Russo, R-Upper Arlington, filed...
OHIO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Lawyers want Ohio Redistricting Commission out of congressional districts lawsuit

(The Center Square) – Lawyers for the Ohio Redistricting Commission believe a new lawsuit must be filed to challenge the commission’s recently passed congressional district plan and claim groups opposing the plan are stalling with needless motions. In a response to the Ohio Supreme Court, redistricting commission lawyers...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio redistricting panel charts course to 4th map proposal

**Related Video Above: Some election officials say normal primary is impossible after redistricting maps turned down again.** COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Redistricting Commission has decided to look for two independent mapmakers and a mediator to help come up with new district maps following the Ohio Supreme Court’s rejection of a third set of […]
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Kentucky Republicans override another veto, increasing work-search requirements for unemployed

Republican lawmakers in Kentucky swept aside Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of a measure revamping rules for laid-off workers to receive unemployment benefits. The hotly debated legislation will increase work-search requirements for people receiving jobless benefits and tie the length of time recipients get benefits to the unemployment rate. That could cut the number of benefit weeks by more than half in times of low jobless rates.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio House#Republicans#Ap#The Ohio Supreme Court
Tennessee Lookout

Bill to lock out congressional newcomers faces amendment in House

Sen. Frank Niceley’s effort to avoid an “invasion” of carpetbaggers in the 2022 congressional races could hit a stumbling block in the House. Niceley, a Strawberry Plains Republican, passed his legislation, SB2616, Monday in the Senate on a 32-1 vote to require a three-year Tennessee residency for congressional candidates when they enter a primary election. […] The post Bill to lock out congressional newcomers faces amendment in House appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Blade

Editorial: Veto concealed carry bill

Gov. Mike DeWine should veto a bill to allow carrying concealed firearms without a license. The bill, S.B. 215, is both unnecessary and dangerous. Much of the law enforcement community opposes the bill.
POLITICS
103GBF

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Senate
US News and World Report

Key Democratic Senator Manchin to Vote for Supreme Court Nominee Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic Senator Joe Manchin on Friday said he would vote to confirm U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, signaling that she will have the votes to overcome widespread Republican opposition. "After meeting with her, considering her record, and closely monitoring her testimony and questioning before the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FourStates

Local senator weighs in on new MO redistrict map

JOPLIN, Mo. — A new map drawing districts for Missouri State Senate Districts has been released. A Judicial Redistricting Commission made changes based on population numbers from the 2020 census. Voters in Jasper County and Newton County would remain in the 32nd District, although Dade County would move out. McDonald County voters remain with the 29th District. But Barton County would join a new district to the east.
MISSOURI STATE
Ballotpedia News

Louisiana enacts state legislative maps

Welcome to the Wednesday, March 16, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Louisiana enacts state legislative map, governor vetoes congressional map. We’re back with another redistricting update! Nationwide, redistricting has been completed for 369 of the 435 U.S. House seats (84.8%), 1,741 of 1,972 state Senate seats (88.3%) and 4,130 of 5,411 state House seats (76.3%). When we last checked in on redistricting on March 9, redistricting had been completed for 84.4% of U.S. House districts, 83.9% of state Senate seats, and 71.8% of state House seats.
LOUISIANA STATE
Times-Republican

Iowa House and Senate pass bill to shorten unemployment benefits by 10 weeks

Iowa workers would have 10 fewer weeks of unemployment benefits under a bill passed Wednesday by the Iowa House and Senate. House File 2355 is an amended version of a proposal by Gov. Kim Reynolds. It shortens the maximum amount of unemployment to 16 weeks, down from 26 weeks under current law. The bill also redefines a suitable job, requiring unemployed workers to accept lower-paid offers earlier in their job search.
IOWA STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio’s redistricting maps struck down a third time

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Supreme Court has struck down the state’s proposed Ohio Statehouse redistricting maps for the third time, putting the May 3 primary election in jeopardy. In a ruling issued Wednesday, the state’s Redistricting Commission was ordered back to come up with a fourth plan for the state’s Senate and House […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy