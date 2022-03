Save the date! Pal-O-Mine Equestrian, Inc., a private, not for profit organization providing a comprehensive therapeutic equine program using horses to facilitate growth, learning and healing for children and adults with disabilities, will hold its third annual Derby Stakes on Friday, May 6 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Unlike last year’s virtual event, this year’s Derby Stakes will be a live event at Pal-O-Mine Equestrian, 829 Old Nichols Road, Islandia.

ISLANDIA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO