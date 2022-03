When NFL running back Marshawn Lynch announced plans to open a restaurant in Portland last fall, the chatter surrounding the news had less to do with the kitchen and more to do with the name. Lynch’s restaurant, inside the Hotel Vance, would feature recipes inspired by his Filipino grandmother; Kevin Yamada, of the Forest Grove Hawaiian restaurant Kama’aina, would serve as the restaurant’s chef. In reference to Lynch’s on-field ‘Beast Mode’ persona, the restaurant would be called Beast. However, the team quickly realized the name coincided with the celebrated restaurant from chef Naomi Pomeroy, and decided on Beastro instead.

RESTAURANTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO