Hillary Clinton to voice ‘Into The Woods’ role in Arkansas

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday pulled his endorsement from Alabama Republican Senate candidate Mo Brooks, who has struggled in recent polling. Trump endorsed Brooks in April 2021 in the race for retiring Senator Richard Shelby's seat, when Brooks had a substantial double-digit lead in the polls. In that announcement, Trump called Brooks, who is currently a Republican congressman, a "great Conservative Republican leader, who will stand up for America First" and said the congressman was " fighting for voter integrity (like few others)."
