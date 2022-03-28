ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Hillary Clinton to voice ‘Into The Woods’ role in Arkansas

bigcountryhomepage.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Hillary Clinton will play the offstage role of the Giant in a production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Into The Woods” in her onetime home state of Arkansas,...

www.bigcountryhomepage.com

