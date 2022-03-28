ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

Pet of the Week: Roxie from Mobile County Animal Shelter

By Chelsey Sayasane
WALA-TV FOX10
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet our new pet of the week Roxie! This sweet pup...

www.fox10tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox40

Bradshaw Animal Shelter

Tom (A808843) & Huck (A808844) · They are still in foster care, just visiting today. · BUT they are just a few of many that will be ready for adoption in the coming weeks. · They are pretty shy but are working on their social skills in their foster homes.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile County, AL
Pets & Animals
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
Mobile County, AL
Lifestyle
City
Mobile, AL
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Southampton Animal Shelter on March 11

In this week's Paws & Pals, Southampton Animal Shelter presented four pets looking for their 'furever' homes. Introducing Franklin: This sweet 3-year-old Poodle mix has sadly had a tough life. He was hit by a car and suffered an injury to his right hind leg and had to get surgery. Franklin doesn’t let it slow him down, and he has a bright and peppy personality. He would do best in a quiet home with children 14 and older where he can be the only dog.
PETS
KARE

Top 10 puppy names for 2022

A pivotal time at the start of being a pet parent is when you name the newest addition to your family. Ahead of National Puppy Day on March 23, the national dog care services company, Camp Bow Wow, released the top ten names of puppies for 2022. The business surveyed...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
WETM

Pet of the Week: Geronimo, Animal Care Sanctuary

EAST SMITHFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week from the Animal Care Sanctuary is a total sweetheart with enthusiasm and kisses to spare!. Geronimo, a five-month-old “gentleman” loves attention and loves just about everybody. ACS said despite having a lot of learning and growing left to do, he would do very well in a home with other dogs, cats, or kids. And he absolutely loves to give a good kiss, go on long walks and run around the yard. And because he’s so young and bright, he should be relatively easy to train; in fact, he already knows how to sit!
PETS
KXAN

Best dog crate

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When it comes to training, a dog crate can be an indispensable tool. Dogs are den animals that require safe spaces to retreat, and a crate provides this for them. The best dog crates are comfortable and secure for your pet at every stage of their training journey.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Awesome 92.3

11 Photos of Your Dogs and 1Cute Cat Photo

Wednesday, March 23, was National Puppy Day, and I asked you to show us a photo of your fur baby, puppy or not on our Facebook page. A big thank you to those who submitted a photo of their cute fur baby. If you haven't thought about getting a pet for yourself or your family there are some benefits to pet ownership you should know about.
SEDALIA, MO
CNY News

Spring Cleaning? Donate Unwanted Items To This Otsego County Animal Shelter

Since last fall, Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans (SHIRJ), a grassroots non-profit organization with a mission that concentrates on helping people with challenging situations be able to keep their pets has been working hard to raise funds to support a renovation project for their new shelter located at 160 Pony Farm Road in Oneonta. The fundraising goal for this campaign called "Super PAWSabilities" is $200,000 and so far, $82,654.35 has been raised.
ONEONTA, NY
NOLA.com

Pet of the Week

Zena is a strong, independent and beautiful pup at Northshore Humane Society who is looking for a second chance. This almost 3-year-old girl loves to run and play, catch toys and snuggle. She is extremely intelligent, follows lots of commands and completes the agility course at NHS with flair, then sits calmly atop the cube awaiting her treat. Zena will make a wonderful and loving companion. To meet Zena or others at Northshore Humane, email rescue@nshumane.org.
PETS
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - March 24, 2022

I am Shilo a wicked smart, handsome devil who is looking for a home that will help keep me engaged in life and give me direction. I would prefer a home with kids that are over the age of 14 and is happy to share his space with other dogs. Once I fall in love with you, I won't be far from your side!
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy