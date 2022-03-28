ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SportsBeat KC podcast: Kansas Jayhawks are Final Four bound after near perfect 2nd half

By Blair Kerkhoff
Wichita Eagle
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNext stop for Kansas, the Final Four. The Jayhawks ran away from Miami (Florida) 76-60 on Sunday to capture the Midwest Regional championship and advance...

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
Kansas blows past Miami in 2nd half, reaches 16th Final Four

CHICAGO (AP) – Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack and Christian Braun powered a dazzling second half for Kansas, and the top-seeded Jayhawks pounded Miami 76-50 on Sunday to advance to the program’s 16th Final Four. Agbaji scored 18 points, McCormack had 15 and Braun finished with 12, helping Kansas rally after a lackluster start. The Jayhawks […]
Kansas will go to the Final Four

CHICAGO (AP) — Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack and Christian Braun powered a dazzling second half for Kansas, and the top-seeded Jayhawks pounded Miami 76-50 to advance to the program’s 16th Final Four. Agbaji scored 18 points, McCormack had 15 and Braun finished with 12, helping Kansas rally after a lackluster start. The Jayhawks trailed by six points at halftime but outscored Miami 47-15 in the final 20 minutes. Kansas is the only No. 1 seed left in the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks won the Midwest Region for the 13th time with their ninth consecutive victory overall. Next up is the national semifinals and a matchup with Villanova on Saturday in New Orleans.
Photos: Tyreek Hill’s Mystery Girlfriend Has Been Identified

Tyreek Hill is officially a member of the Miami Dolphins. Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs traded their star wide receiver to the Miami Dolphins in the latest blockbuster move of the 2022 NFL offseason. Hill is excited to be playing in Miami, which is near home for the...
Former NFL Wide Receiver Wants To Return To The League

A former wide receiver who last played in the National Football League in 2019 is hoping to return to the league this year. De’Anthony Thomas, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2021. However,...
UConn overcomes adversity again to advance to Final Four

UConn's players were visibly shaken Monday night when teammate Dorka Juhasz suffered a horrific injury to her left arm during the first half of the Huskies regional final win over North Carolina State. But in what has become a team hallmark this season, Connecticut shook off that adversity and beat...
Louisville women’s basketball punches Final Four ticket, then gives back to Wichita

Even with music blaring in Intrust Bank Arena, the yells cut through the noise to make their way to the court. The celebration was underway for the Louisville women’s basketball team experiencing the ecstasy of securing the program’s fourth trip to the Final Four with an NCAA tournament regional final win, 62-50, over Michigan in Wichita on Monday night.
Pro Football Network Seven-Round Mock Features Three Receivers for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In a seven-round mock draft for Pro Football Network, the receiver-starved Green Bay Packers had a dream scenario. With the 22nd pick that was acquired from the Raiders in the Davante Adams trade, USC’s Drake London, Ohio State’s Chris Olave, North Dakota State’s Christian Watson, Arkansas’ Treylon Burks, South Alabama’s Jalen Tolbert and Penn State’s Jahan Dotson were available. All six are potential first-round choices.
Final Four: Coach K, Duke face archrival North Carolina; Villanova gets Kansas

Just like that, there was only four. After North Carolina knocked off Cinderella Saint Peters in the Elite Eight on Sunday, the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament is set. (8) North Carolina will face its archrival (2) Duke on Saturday, a rematch of the regular season finale that saw the Tar Heels defeat the Blue Devils in head coach Mike Krzyzewski's final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Raleigh, NC. It will be the first ever matchup in the NCAA Tournament between these two Blue Bloods. In the other final four matchup, (1) Kansas will tip-off against (2) Villanova. Both games will be played on Saturday April 2 in New Orleans. The Final Four will be broadcasted on TBS.
Coach K makes 13th Final Four; Duke beats Arkansas 78-69

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Coach Mike Krzyzewski's farewell tour is headed to his record-setting 13th Final Four after Duke overwhelmed Arkansas 78-69 in the Blue Devils' most complete performance of this NCAA Tournament run. A.J. Griffin scored 18 points, Paolo Banchero added 16 and and second-seeded Duke frustrated fourth-seeded...
UConn is headed back to the Final Four

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — UConn has advanced to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament after beating NC State 91-87 in a double-overtime thriller. Paige Bueckers led all scorers with 27 points, and her magnificent performance in both overtimes helped UConn make their 14th straight final four. Bueckers was named...
