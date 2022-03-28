ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford felon sentenced to 6 years on weapons charges

By John Clark
 18 hours ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — James Peterson, 41, has been sentenced to 6 years in prison for illegal possession of firearms as a felon.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, on April 30th, 2021, Peterson, was in possession of loaded Smith & Wesson, M&P Body Guard .380-caliber semi-automatic firearm, a HS Produkt XD45 .45-caliber pistol, and on August 18th, 2021, a Glock Model 21 .45-caliber pistol.

He was sentenced Friday. In addition to his 6 year sentence, Peterson will also serve 2 years of supervised release.

