ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Unlicensed Reckless Driver Hits Parked Car & Sends Both Into a Wall | San Diego

By Doug Aguillard
onscene.tv
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the article03.26.2022 | 12:29 PM | SAN DIEGO – The 18-year-old unlicensed male driver of the BMW was speeding on this residential street...

onscene.tv

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Laredo Morning Times

Alleged reckless driver lands behind bars

A man who drove 75 mph in a 30 mph zone and evaded arrest down the wrong side of the road has been arrested, according to Laredo police. On March 24, Jose Luis Treviño, 24, was arrested on the charges of reckless driving and evading arrest with a vehicle. At about 9:05 a.m., a Laredo police officer observed a black Chrysler 300 traveling at 75 mph in a 30 mph zone in the 2400 block of Santa Isabel Avenue. With lights and sirens on, the officer followed the Chrysler, but the vehicle continued traveling without stopping. Police said the Chrysler also drove on the opposite lane. The vehicle eventually stopped and the driver was identified as Treviño. Treviño stated that he did not see or hear the lights and sirens from the patrol unit and drove on the wrong side to pass a vehicle that was driving "too slow," according to police.
LAREDO, TX
L.A. Weekly

Male Driver Killed in Two-Car Collision on Main Street [San Diego, CA]

41-Year-Old Man Dies in Traffic Collision on Main Street. According to reports, the crash happened around 7:50 p.m., in the 3300 block of Main Street. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Investigators say a man driving a westbound silver 2007 Saturn approached a red light at the Interstate...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Cars
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Accident#Ig
KTLA

Man dies parachuting from San Diego high-rise as daughter watches: Police

A man was killed after attempting to parachute from the top of a high-rise apartment building in San Diego as his 16-year-old daughter watched, police said. The man died after BASE jumping at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the University City neighborhood, police said. The 48-year-old man was attempting to parachute from the 23-story Palisade […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA

47-year-old man arrested for deadly freeway shooting near San Diego

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a woman as she drove on a freeway near San Diego two weeks ago, authorities said. Saundralina Williams, 27, was driving a Ford Edge west on State Route 94 in the Spring Valley area when someone in another vehicle opened fire, the California Highway […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS 8

Gas thieves targeting San Diego drivers

SAN DIEGO — Richard Hughes and his wife Patsy were walking along their usual route on 54th Street in Talmadge on Saturday morning when they noticed gasoline leaking out of a parked Toyota Tacoma truck. “We were walking down here and we smelled the gas, so I looked around...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy