Fayetteville, WV

Old Fayetteville school to be turned into boutique hotel, apartment complex

By Mark Curtis
 18 hours ago

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOWK) — It’s being called another big win for the West Virginia economy. We’ve already seen three major projects announced this year, but this one is in the tourism sector. This year alone, Nucor Steel, Green Power Buses, and Omni Building Technologies all announced moves to the Mountain State.

Monday in Fayetteville, Governor Jim Justice and others were on hand to announce that the old Fayetteville Elementary School will be turned into a boutique hotel and apartment complex. Local developer Charlie Wendell of Mountain State Properties is leading the project and is a graduate of that school.

Officials say the demand for more hotel rooms in the region has been fueled by the designation of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, America’s most recent national park.

“We have numbers like you can’t imagine. Everything is really cooking in West Virginia. But it still takes people like you (Wendell). It still takes people to really step in and say, ‘We want to help,'” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Mountain Shore Properties will be making a $15 million dollar investment in the property.
The company operates 27- similar hotels in 11 states, including West Virginia, in addition to apartments and commercial properties.

Officials say not to be surprised if we hear about more hotel and motel developments again, especially since the draw of the nation’s newest national park at the New River Gorge.

WOWK 13 News

ROAD PATROL: How weather impacts potholes

CLARKSBURG, WV – In West Virginia, it seems that there are two seasons – winter and road construction. That construction is what a lot of Mountaineers dread on the roadways because that means it is time to fix the potholes. According to WVU Assistant Professor Dr. P.V. Vijay, potholes are caused by four things: Water, […]
TRAFFIC
WOWK 13 News

WV awards private school vouchers, residents react

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – More than 1,250 scholarships have been awarded to students across the Mountain State since March 1st to help them be able to attend private schools in the state. The Hope Scholarship, which was approved by the West Virginia state legislature in 2021, consists of taxpayer dollars that are “being used to […]
EDUCATION
WOWK 13 News

PAAC hosting 2 Kanawha Co. COVID-19 clinics Wednesday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) COVID-19 Surge Testing and Vaccination Team will host two free testing and vaccine clinics in Kanawha County on Wednesday, March 30. March 30 COVID-19 clinics: City/Town Location Time Charleston, WV Risen City Church (1410 4th Ave) 2:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dunbar, WV Dutch […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

