Austin, TX

People in the Crossroads travel to Austin to reopen oyster bays

By Site staff
 20 hours ago
Oyster Bays

GALVESTON, Texas – Last month, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department closed the San Antonio bay, Espiritu Santa bay, Carlos bay, Mesquite bay, Ayres bay systems, and the bay near Austwell-Tivoli in Refugio county. On Wednesday, March 23, during a protest many people expressed their concerns in Austin, Texas. They were demanding for the Texas Parks and Wildlife to re-open the oyster bays and complete further studies demonstrating the initial reason why they closed the bays in the first place. According to TP&W, they closed these bays due to the negative biological impacts experienced from excessive harvesting. Diane Wilson is an environmental advocate and says they should have a Spanish interpreter.

“Our last, probably last four meetings. We’ve had over 200 oyster men. I mean, they’re packing the meetings and one thing they say is,” she said. “It is time our voice is heard. I think they are very tired of not being heard by Texas Parks & Wildlife.”

Wilson says she thinks the Texas Parks and Wildlife should make this process more accessible to the oyster men living in these areas who mainly speak Spanish. According to her, the TP&W department hasn’t made the applications, comments, or website referrals accessible and she says the meetings did not have a translator present.

During a viewer poll question, 25 News Now asked the following question: do you agree that Texas Parks & Wildlife should keep the oyster bays closed?

Yes or no.

AUSTIN, TX
SEADRIFT, TX
