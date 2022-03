Valerie Page is going to be fine. Today, she is cancer-free but her journey has been a long and tumultuous one. Valerie ventured out on her own, opening a cosmetic teeth whitening spa in 2016. About that time, the Dearborn woman began hearing a constant ringing in her ears. She also had been battling what she thought was chronic sinus infections for about three years and received unexpected news when doctors removed a polyp from her nose.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO