Dansville, NY

Dansville EMS volunteers honored at annual banquet

The Dansville Online
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDANSVILLE — 2021 was a record year for EMS calls for Dansville Ambulance with 1,467 calls for service received. Dansville’s small but faithful band of 47 volunteers were able to cover 1,460 of the calls, for a 99 percent coverage rate. After a one-year absence, the annual...

www.dansvilleonline.com

Warren Times Observer

Annual reservoir volunteer effort back for 18th year

Organizers of the 18th annual Allegheny Reservoir Cleanup are hoping it’s time to bring people together again. The reservoir has missed out on two community cleanup efforts thanks to COVID-19. There have been smaller events in the meantime, but nothing close to the 100-volunteer efforts of years past. “Spring...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
City
Government
Society
Chronicle

Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce Announces New Director at Annual Banquet

The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce unveiled Cynthia Mudge as its new executive director during Friday’s annual chamber banquet following the departure of longtime director Alicia Fox, who led the organization for 10 years. The event also saw Providence Health System announced as the Business of the Year. “We closed...
CENTRALIA, WA
North Country Public Radio

A 7th grader in Canton has died

The student "will be greatly missed by his family, friends, teachers and all who knew him," said superintendent Ron Burke in an email to the school community. "This is indeed a very sad time for the Canton Central School community." NCPR is withholding the student's name due to the child's...
CANTON, NY
NBC12

Woodland Cemetery volunteer honored for ongoing service

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Woodland Cemetery is the final resting place for Arthur Ashe, Reverend John Jasper, and thousands more. Maintaining it has been difficult, but it’s starting to look a lot better under new leadership, and much of that work is being done for free, thanks to some amazing volunteers.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Person
Samantha King
Person
Tim Sparks
Cape Gazette

Coastal Concerts volunteer Maestro Roman Pawlowski honored

The Delaware County Symphony in Pennsylvania honored Maestro Roman Pawlowski, its former music director, during its 50th anniversary concert held Dec. 5. While Pawlowski was musical director of DCS from 1969 to 2009, he performed the same role with the Newark Symphony Orchestra from 1983 to 2009, and conducted the Immaculata Symphony from 1986 to 2007 and the Young People’s String Orchestra of Baltimore from 1994 to 2001.
MUSIC
WTVM

Auburn seeking volunteers for 22nd annual CityFest event

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn’s largest, free outdoor festival is about a month away and organizers are seeking volunteers. The city’s 22nd annual CityFest will be held on April 30 at Kiesel Park from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. It will include live music, food vendors, arts & crafts, and more.
AUBURN, AL
The Telegraph

Tax credits proposed for EMS, fire volunteers

SPRINGFIELD - Members of the Illinois Firefighters Association joined state legislators at a news conference Wednesday to outline a measure that they claim would recruit more long-term volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel by offering them a tax credit. Senate Bill 3027 would provide a $500 tax credit to those who serve as volunteer firefighters or EMS personnel. To qualify for the tax credit, volunteers must work for a fire department or fire protection district for at least nine months and not receive more than $10,000 in compensation for those services during the taxable year. State Sen. Christopher Belt, D-Swansea, chief sponsor of the bill, said offering the tax credit would help address the shortage of firefighter and EMS personnel at departments that rely on volunteers.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

