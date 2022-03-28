ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

First fossil of a daytime active owl found at the edge of the Tibetan Plateau

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
Phys.org
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA research team led by Dr. Li Zhiheng and Dr. Thomas Stidham from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has discovered the amazingly well-preserved fossil skeleton of an extinct owl that lived more than six million years ago in China. Their detailed study...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Eagle

Dangerous Land Walking Frankenfish Will Eat Mammals! See It? Kill It!

What do you call a fish that feeds on other fish, reptiles, mammals and small birds? This isn't a set-up to a joke, this fish does all of that and walks on land!. Technically this beast is called the Northern Snakehead but you may have heard it called the "Frankenfish"! These suckers can grow up to 3 feet in length, they have many teeth used to eat almost anything in sight, they have the ability to travel on land temporarily, can breathe air AND you need to kill them!
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Body temperature is a more important modulator of lifespan than metabolic rate in two small mammals

The relationships between metabolic rate, body temperature (Tb), body composition and ageing are complex, and not fully resolved. In particular, Tb and metabolic rate often change in parallel, making disentangling their effects difficult. Here we show that in both sexes of mice and hamsters exposure to a temperature of 32.5"‰Â°C leads to a reduced lifespan, coincident with lowered metabolic rate and elevated Tb with no change in body composition. We exploit the unique situation that when small mammals are exposed to hot ambient temperatures their Tb goes up, at the same time that their metabolic rate goes down, allowing us to experimentally separate the impacts of Tb and metabolic rate on lifespan. The impact of ambient temperature on lifespan can be reversed by exposing the animals to elevated heat loss by forced convection, which reverses the effect on Tb but does not affect metabolic rate, demonstrating the causal effect of Tb on lifespan under laboratory conditions for these models. The impact of manipulations such as calorie restriction that increase lifespan may be mediated via effects on Tb, and measuring Tb may be a useful screening tool for putative therapeutics to extend the human lifespan.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Observing Threat of Developing Supervolcano Beneath US

For thousands of years, volcanic eruptions have shaken human civilizations, such as the historic Mount Vesuvius eruption of 79 AD, which buried the ancient city of Pompeii under meters of volcanic ash and pumice. In January, a volcanic explosion in Tonga hurled ash 60,000 feet (18,000 meters) into the sky,...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fossils#Owls#Tibetan People#Birds#Ivpp#Pnas
PopCrush

What Is the African Blob? Mysterious Mass Slowly Rising Underneath Continent

What is the African blob? The Earth is a mysterious place, and the blob beneath Africa is the latest bizarre natural phenomenon to prove just that. Scientists have remained baffled for years by two enormous land masses that are just sitting beneath Earth's surface, but one blob under Africa is slowly — and don't worry, we mean slowly — starting to make its way to the surface.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Super-rare Greenland shark that washed up on UK beach may be at least 100 years old

A rare Greenland shark that washed up on a U.K. beach could be at least 100 years old, but experts aren't sure why it became stranded. The dead shark was first spotted on the sand in Newlyn Harbour, Cornwall, on the southwest coast of England, on March 13. But before experts could examine it, the tide came in and took the carcass back out to sea, according to Cornwall Wildlife Trust Twitter posts.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
Medical News Today

When are we really dead? New study sheds light

What happens to the brain at the point of death has been a subject of debate for some time. Some people who have had near-death experiences report a phenomenon of their “life flashing before their eyes.”. In 2016, some doctors accidentally recorded a dying man’s brain activity — he...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Strange Deep-sea Creatures Found Inhabiting the Endurance Shipwreck

Ernest Shackleton's ship - Endurance - that sank almost 10,000 feet down in freezing waters of Antarctica in 1915 has been discovered. For some marine scientists, the more interesting part of the event is the deep-sea creatures that have occupied the ship. Huw Griffiths, a British Antarctic Survey marine biogeographer...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Yep, These Are Genuine Paintings Of Mushroom Clouds From The 1700s

In the minds of the public, mushroom clouds are generally associated with nuclear explosions. It may come as a surprise that depictions of mushroom clouds have been around since the 1700s. The term "mushroom cloud" originally came about in 1955 to describe the shape of clouds that rise up after...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Outsider.com

Scientists Take Rare Look Underneath the Frozen Great Lakes

The Great Lakes have often served as a topic of investigation for researchers. However, most of the time studies take place during the warmer months. Recognizing this, scientists are now taking a rare look underneath the Great Lakes as they are frozen. ABC News reports scientists are now observing the...
SCIENCE
iheart.com

Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Human Leg' Sticking Out Of Mars Surface

While searching through NASA images for oddities, an anomaly hunter spotted a weird object sticking out of the surface of Mars that resembles a human leg. The discovery was made by UFO researcher Scott Waring while examining a photo from the Red Planet, which was captured by the space agency's Curiosity Rover last month.
ASTRONOMY
Fareeha Arshad

Scientists reveal that many humans are growing new blood vessels: The human body might be still evolving after all

When considering evolving species, we expect drastic changes – perhaps something like popping an extra arm or three eyes or something more practical like a bigger brain capacity. But that’s not how things happen: evolution can be a very unpredictable process and takes a long time to come into effect. For instance, recently, researchers discovered the presence of an artery in our forearms that was not present in our ancestors.
natureworldnews.com

NASA Satellite Captures Image of Massive Seven-Story 'Monster Wave' in Portugal

A satellite image taken in 2020 captured a "monster wave" in the Portuguese coast near Nazaré, crashing towards the shore. At the same time and day, an 18-year-old surfer reportedly rode a massive 101-foot-wave, a potentially record-breaking swell. The big coast of Nazaré is known to have the largest...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy