Physics

Research group proves quantum complexity grows linearly for an exponentially long time

By Science X staff
Phys.org
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePhysicists know about the huge chasm between quantum physics and the theory of gravity. However, in recent decades, theoretical physics has provided some plausible conjecture to bridge this gap and to describe the behavior of complex quantum many-body systems, for example black holes and wormholes in the universe. Now, a theory...

phys.org

