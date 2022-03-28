ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Team achieves 30-fold enhancement of thermoelectric performance in polycrystalline tin selenide

Cover picture for the articleThe continued depletion of fossil fuel-based energy resources is leading us towards a growing energy crisis. Consequently, this has set in motion a search for sustainable alternative resources. Thermoelectric energy conversion—a process of generating electricity from waste heat—has gained momentum as the next potential energy harvesting technology. Generators made up of...

Phys.org

A strange monopole observed in diamond: When string theory inspires quantum simulation

Theoretical physicists routinely introduce fictitious particles and fields in their calculations, in view of completing a theory or simply to make it more elegant. A striking example concerns the magnetic monopole imagined by Dirac in 1931: a point-like source of magnetic field, which is absent in classical electromagnetism. While the Dirac monopole was never observed in nature, it appears artificially in various physical settings, in particular, in the solid state.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Satellites' lasers reveal changes in Earth's water movement

Understanding climate change and its effects on humans, animals, and natural spaces requires studying Earth as a whole, interconnected system. Water movement on Earth, in particular, is a process that affects everything from global climate to the smallest habitats. In 2018, NASA and the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover a New, Sustainable Way To Make Hydrogen for Fuel Cells and Fertilizers

A new sustainable and practical method for producing hydrogen from water has been discovered by a team of researchers at the RIKEN Center for Sustainable Resource Science (CSRS) in Japan led by Ryuhei Nakamura. Unlike current methods, the new method does not require rare metals that are expensive or in short supply. Instead, hydrogen for fuel cells and agricultural fertilizers can now be produced using cobalt and manganese, two fairly common metals. The study was published in Nature Catalysis.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Researchers discover a mysterious type of wave in the sun with unexplained speed

Researchers from NYU Abu Dhabi's (NYUAD) Center for Space Science have discovered a new set of waves in the sun that, unexpectedly, appear to travel much faster than predicted by theory. In the study "Discovery of high-frequency-retrograde vorticity waves in the sun," published in the journal Nature Astronomy, the researchers—led...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Image: Hubble sees the eye of a colorful galaxy

This finely detailed image shows the heart of NGC 1097, a barred spiral galaxy that lies about 48 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Fornax. This picture reveals the intricacy of the web of stars and dust at NGC 1097's center, with the long tendrils of dust seen in a dark red hue. We can see this intricate structure thanks to two instruments on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope: the Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) and the Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS).
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

MIT Researchers Discover How to Convert Petroleum Waste Into Carbon Fibers

Carbon fiber conversion from petroleum waste was discovered by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in collaboration with the Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Western Reserve University as part of joint research upon the request of the United States government. Petroleum Waste to Carbon Fibers. The new study...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Modern animal life could have origins in delta

The ancestors of many animal species alive today may have lived in a delta in what is now China, new research suggests. The Cambrian Explosion, more than 500 million years ago, saw the rapid spread of bilaterian species—symmetrical along a central line, like most of today's animals (including humans).
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Dense bones allowed Spinosaurus to hunt underwater, study shows

Spinosaurus is the biggest carnivorous dinosaur ever discovered—even bigger than T. rex—but the way it hunted has been a subject of debate for decades. It's hard to guess the behavior of an animal that we only know from fossils; based on its skeleton, some scientists have proposed that Spinosaurus could swim, but others believe that it just waded in the water like a heron. Since looking at the anatomy of spinosaurid dinosaurs wasn't enough to solve the mystery, a group of paleontologists are publishing a new study in Nature that takes a different approach: examining the density of their bones. By analyzing the density of spinosaurid bones and comparing them to other animals like penguins, hippos, and alligators, the team found that Spinosaurus and its close relative Baryonyx had dense bones that likely would have allowed them to submerge themselves underwater to hunt. Meanwhile, another related dinosaur called Suchomimus had lighter bones that would have made swimming more difficult, so it likely waded instead or spent more time on land like other dinosaurs.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Breaking down plastic into its constituent parts

A team of ETH researchers led by Athina Anastasaki have succeeded in breaking down plastic into its molecular building blocks and in recovering over 90% of them. A first step towards genuine plastic recycling. The chemical industry has a long tradition of producing polymers. This involves turning small molecular building...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Design and processor in the loop implementation of an improved control for IM driven solar PV fed water pumping system

In recent years, the improvement of photovoltaic water pumping system (PVWPS) efficiency takes the considerable interest of researchers due to its operating based on cleaner electrical energy production. In this paper, a new approach based on fuzzy logic controller incorporating loss minimization technique applied to the induction machine (IM) is developed for PVWPS applications. The proposed control selects the optimal flux magnitude by minimization of the IM losses. Moreover, Variable step size perturb and observe method is introduced. The suitability of the proposed control is approved by reducing the absorbed current; therefore, the motor losses are minimized and the efficiency is improved. The proposed control strategy is compared with the method without losses minimization. The comparison results illustrate the effectiveness of the proposed method based on losses minimization regarding the electrical speed, absorbed current, flow water and developed flux. A processor-in-the-loop (PIL) test is effectuated as an experimental test of the proposed method. It consists in implementing the generated C code on the STM32F4 discovery board. The obtained results from the embedded board are similar to numerical simulation results.
ECONOMY
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify a new mechanism that regulates the permeability of the blood-brain barrier in mice

The blood-brain barrier plays an essential role in protecting the central nervous system from harmful bacteria, toxins, and other blood-borne pathogens. Composed of a tight row of endothelial cells, the barrier is semipermeable and highly selective. It allows small molecules and nutrients to pass from the blood into the central nervous system, while blocking substances that might cause infection, inflammation, and otherwise disrupt the system's delicate balance.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Reality check: what the path to a 1.5C world looks like

The world needs to rapidly purge fossil fuels from its energy mix if it is to have any hope of limiting global warming enough to avoid disastrous climate impacts, according to a prominent climate scientist. University of Manchester professor Kevin Anderson is lead author of Tuesday's report from the Tyndall...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Spiral galaxy NGC 772 features an overdeveloped spiral arm

This impressive image shows the strangely lopsided spiral galaxy NGC 772, which lies over 100 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Aries. Captured by the Gemini North telescope in Hawai'i, one half of the international Gemini Observatory, a program of NSF's NOIRLab, the image shows NGC 772's overdeveloped spiral arm, which stretches across toward the left-hand edge of the frame. This extra large arm is due to one of NGC 772's unruly neighbors, the dwarf elliptical galaxy NGC 770. The tidal interactions between NGC 772 and its diminutive companion have distorted and stretched one of the spiral galaxy's arms, giving it the lopsided appearance seen in this image.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Î»/30 inorganic features achieved by multi-photon 3D lithography

It's critically important to construct arbitrary inorganic features with high resolution. As an inorganic photoresist, hydrogen silsesquioxane (HSQ) has been patterned by irradiation sources with short wavelength, such as EUV and electron beam. However, the fabrication of three- dimensional nanoscale HSQ features utilizing infrared light sources is still challenging. Here, we demonstrate femtosecond laser direct writing (FsLDW) of HSQ through multi-photon absorption process. 26"‰nm feature size is achieved by using 780"‰nm"‰fs laser, indicating super-diffraction limit photolithography of Î»/30 for HSQ. HSQ microstructures by FsLDW possess nanoscale resolution, smooth surface, and thermal stability up to 600"‰Â°C. Furthermore, we perform FsLDW of HSQ to construct structural colour and Fresnel lens with desirable optical properties, thermal and chemical resistance. This study demonstrates that inorganic features can be flexibly achieved by FsLDW of HSQ, which would be prospective for fabricating micro-nano devices requiring nanoscale resolution, thermal and chemical resistance.
MATHEMATICS
Phys.org

Quenching by laser increases graphene quality

Russian scientists have found out why, instead of simply burning down at high temperatures, graphene oxide opens the door to a promising and inexpensive graphene production method. The research was published in the journal Carbon. It has been over a decade since the Nobel Prize was awarded for graphene experimental...
PHYSICS

