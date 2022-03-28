Team achieves 30-fold enhancement of thermoelectric performance in polycrystalline tin selenide

It's critically important to construct arbitrary inorganic features with high resolution. As an inorganic photoresist, hydrogen silsesquioxane (HSQ) has been patterned by irradiation sources with short wavelength, such as EUV and electron beam. However, the fabrication of three- dimensional nanoscale HSQ features utilizing infrared light sources is still challenging. Here, we demonstrate femtosecond laser direct writing (FsLDW) of HSQ through multi-photon absorption process. 26"‰nm feature size is achieved by using 780"‰nm"‰fs laser, indicating super-diffraction limit photolithography of Î»/30 for HSQ. HSQ microstructures by FsLDW possess nanoscale resolution, smooth surface, and thermal stability up to 600"‰Â°C. Furthermore, we perform FsLDW of HSQ to construct structural colour and Fresnel lens with desirable optical properties, thermal and chemical resistance. This study demonstrates that inorganic features can be flexibly achieved by FsLDW of HSQ, which would be prospective for fabricating micro-nano devices requiring nanoscale resolution, thermal and chemical resistance.
