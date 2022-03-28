ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Scientists use cooperative action of a ligand-counterion system for sustainable ether production

By Ritsumeikan University
Phys.org
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe continued development of pharmaceuticals depends on the ability to form a wide range of chemical bonds. Diaryl ethers, characterized by the presence of an oxygen atom connected to two aryl groups, are a class of organic compounds with a broad range of applications, notably as a refrigerant and an antiseptic...

phys.org

Phys.org

Satellites' lasers reveal changes in Earth's water movement

Understanding climate change and its effects on humans, animals, and natural spaces requires studying Earth as a whole, interconnected system. Water movement on Earth, in particular, is a process that affects everything from global climate to the smallest habitats. In 2018, NASA and the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Researchers find humans have given wild animals their diseases nearly 100 times

An international research team led by scientists at Georgetown University has found that humans might give viruses back to animals more often than previously understood. In a study published March 22 in Ecology Letters ("Assessing the risk of human-to-wildlife pathogen transmission for conservation and public health"), the authors describe nearly one hundred different cases where diseases have undergone "spillback" from humans back into wild animals, much like how SARS-CoV-2 has been able to spread in mink farms, zoo lions and tigers, and wild white-tailed deer.
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover a New, Sustainable Way To Make Hydrogen for Fuel Cells and Fertilizers

A new sustainable and practical method for producing hydrogen from water has been discovered by a team of researchers at the RIKEN Center for Sustainable Resource Science (CSRS) in Japan led by Ryuhei Nakamura. Unlike current methods, the new method does not require rare metals that are expensive or in short supply. Instead, hydrogen for fuel cells and agricultural fertilizers can now be produced using cobalt and manganese, two fairly common metals. The study was published in Nature Catalysis.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Eye size of deep-sea shrimp reveals secrets of the deep

Different species of deep-sea shrimp have evolved to have different sized eyes to best see one another, according to new research. Florida International University (FIU) marine scientists Heather Bracken-Grissom and Lorian Schweikert—a former FIU distinguished postdoctoral scientist and current assistant professor at the University of North Carolina Wilmington—have found that in the case of deep-sea sergestid shrimps, the eyes are windows to the secret of life in the deep sea.
WILDLIFE
WSFA

Scientists discover a new form of ice, could be found outside of solar system

(Gray News) - Physicists have discovered a new form of ice, something they say redefines the properties of water at high pressures. A team of scientists working in Nevada Extreme Conditions Lab at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, pioneered a new method for measuring the properties of water under high pressure, according to a recent report from the university.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers document geckos violently shaking from side to side to immobilize their scorpion prey

When western banded geckos are hungry, they pounce on crickets, beetles, or other small arthropods in their environment, and quickly gobble them up. But when they catch scorpions, they begin to shake themselves violently from side to side at high speeds, smashing their prey back and forth against the ground for several seconds until it is immobilized. After the fracas, the gecko devours the much smaller scorpion.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Image: Hubble sees the eye of a colorful galaxy

This finely detailed image shows the heart of NGC 1097, a barred spiral galaxy that lies about 48 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Fornax. This picture reveals the intricacy of the web of stars and dust at NGC 1097's center, with the long tendrils of dust seen in a dark red hue. We can see this intricate structure thanks to two instruments on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope: the Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) and the Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS).
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Dense bones allowed Spinosaurus to hunt underwater, study shows

Spinosaurus is the biggest carnivorous dinosaur ever discovered—even bigger than T. rex—but the way it hunted has been a subject of debate for decades. It's hard to guess the behavior of an animal that we only know from fossils; based on its skeleton, some scientists have proposed that Spinosaurus could swim, but others believe that it just waded in the water like a heron. Since looking at the anatomy of spinosaurid dinosaurs wasn't enough to solve the mystery, a group of paleontologists are publishing a new study in Nature that takes a different approach: examining the density of their bones. By analyzing the density of spinosaurid bones and comparing them to other animals like penguins, hippos, and alligators, the team found that Spinosaurus and its close relative Baryonyx had dense bones that likely would have allowed them to submerge themselves underwater to hunt. Meanwhile, another related dinosaur called Suchomimus had lighter bones that would have made swimming more difficult, so it likely waded instead or spent more time on land like other dinosaurs.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Breaking down plastic into its constituent parts

A team of ETH researchers led by Athina Anastasaki have succeeded in breaking down plastic into its molecular building blocks and in recovering over 90% of them. A first step towards genuine plastic recycling. The chemical industry has a long tradition of producing polymers. This involves turning small molecular building...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Octopus farms raise huge animal welfare concerns - and they're unsustainable too

When you imagine an octopus's world, you might well see a curious creature in a complex undersea environment. Yet the reality of life for some octopuses is existence within a barren tank, inescapably surrounded by humans and other octopuses. This is the bleak world of octopus farming—and soon there could be new commercial farms on the horizon.
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Deciphering the mechanism of the Ni-photocatalyzed C"’O cross-coupling reaction using a tridentate pyridinophane ligand

Photoredox nickel catalysis has emerged as a powerful strategy for cross-coupling reactions. Although the involvement of paramagnetic Ni(I)/Ni(III) species as active intermediates in the catalytic cycle has been proposed, a thorough spectroscopic investigation of these species is lacking. Herein, we report the tridentate pyridinophane ligands RN3 that allow for detailed mechanistic studies of the photocatalytic C"“O coupling reaction. The derived (RN3)Ni complexes are active catalysts under mild conditions and without an additional photocatalyst. We also provide direct evidence for the key steps involving paramagnetic Ni species in the proposed catalytic cycle: the oxidative addition of an aryl halide to a Ni(I) species, the ligand exchange/transmetalation at a Ni(III) center, and the C"“O reductive elimination from a Ni(III) species. Overall, the present work suggests the RN3 ligands are a practical platform for mechanistic studies of Ni-catalyzed reactions and for the development of new catalytic applications.
CHEMISTRY
One Green Planet

Scientists Use AI to Monitor Pigs’ Psychological Wellbeing

What’s in an oink? We will soon find out! New research into the interpretation of pig calls, has introduced an AI pig translator that can turn grunts, oinks, squeals, and snuffles into readable emotions. The hope is that this new technology will monitor a pig’s wellbeing and build towards the more ethical treatment of farmed animals.
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

Scorpions' venomous threat to mammals is a relatively new evolutionary step

Despite their reputation as living fossils, scorpions have remained evolutionarily nimble—especially in developing venom to fend off the rise of mammal predators. A new genetic analysis of scorpions' toxin-making reveals recent evolutionary steps and may actually be a boon for researchers studying scorpion venom's benefits to human health. An...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Spiral galaxy NGC 772 features an overdeveloped spiral arm

This impressive image shows the strangely lopsided spiral galaxy NGC 772, which lies over 100 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Aries. Captured by the Gemini North telescope in Hawai'i, one half of the international Gemini Observatory, a program of NSF's NOIRLab, the image shows NGC 772's overdeveloped spiral arm, which stretches across toward the left-hand edge of the frame. This extra large arm is due to one of NGC 772's unruly neighbors, the dwarf elliptical galaxy NGC 770. The tidal interactions between NGC 772 and its diminutive companion have distorted and stretched one of the spiral galaxy's arms, giving it the lopsided appearance seen in this image.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Nearby star could explain why our sun didn't have sunspots for 70 years

The number of sunspots on our sun typically ebbs and flows in a predictable 11-year cycle, but one unusual 70-year period when sunspots were incredibly rare has mystified scientists for 300 years. Now, a nearby sun-like star seems to have paused its own cycles and entered a similar period of rare starspots, according to a team of researchers at Penn State. Continuing to observe this star could help explain what happened to our own sun during this "Maunder minimum" as well as lend insight into the sun's stellar magnetic activity, which can interfere with satellites and global communications and possibly even affect climate on Earth.
ASTRONOMY

