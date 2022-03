KAMIAH - Fire Chief Bill Arsenault has announced the release of the Kamiah Fire-Rescue 2021 End-of-Year Report. According to the report, the combined 2021 fire loss in the department's service area was around $300,000. The report also outlines the extensive training hours put in by Kamiah Fire-Rescue Personnel, equipment acquired throughout the year, and the need for increased staffing and major equipment upgrades going forward.

