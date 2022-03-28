Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon makes a statement at Vanity Fair Oscar party

She may be Madonna’s daughter, but Lourdes Leon is a star in her own right.

The model was one of the celebs in attendance at the high-profile Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday, March 27, proving she knows how to steal the show just like her mom.

The 25-year-old wore a stunning strapless, silver gown with a plunging neckline, also sporting a sultry thigh-high slit to the star-studded event. As her left leg peeked through the sparkly dress, Leon showed off her glittery accessories including some diamond drop earrings, long silver nails, and strappy metalic heels.

The strapless dress also gave her an oppotunity to show off her tattoos , including a butterfly on her chest and at least three more small peices of ink.

Madonna’s daughter was just one of many stars to attend the Vanity Fair afterparty, which featured big names like Kim Kardashian, Will Smith, Michael B. Jordan, Natalie Portman , and more.

Lourdes has been making a name for herself in the modeling world recently, working on campaigns with Savage X Fenty and gracing the cover of Vogue . She was also in attendance at Kim K’s SKIMS pop-up in Miami, proving all the most popular brands want Leon in their clothes.

