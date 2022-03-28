Councilwoman Guardado Hosts Maryvale Resource Fair to Connect Residents to Opportunities
Councilwoman Betty Guardado invites Phoenix residents to the Maryvale Resource Fair. This all-encompassing event will include city and community resources, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, rental and utility assistance, career opportunities, and more.
“The last two years of the pandemic have been hard on so many in our community," Counilwoman Betty Guardado said. "The City of Phoenix and its partners have funding, assistance, and information to help our residents, but it can be confusing to know where to go. This fair will bring resources directly to District 5 residents.”
Resources and organizations attending include:
- Grand Canyon University
- Watts Family YMCA
- Phoenix HEAD Start
- City of Phoenix Departments: Water Services, Housing, Human Services, Public Transit, and Public Safety
- Emergency Rental Assistance Help
- City of Phoenix Mobile Career Unit
- COVID-19 Mobile Testing and Vaccinations
- Local Labor Representatives promoting careers and apprenticeships
- Alhambra and Cartwright Elementary School Districts
- The Arizona Human Society
- Phoenix Union High School District
AND MUCH MORE…
When: Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Maryvale Community Center – 4420 N. 51st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85031
More Information: Contact the District 5 Team at 602.262.7446 or Council.District.5@phoenix.gov
Comments / 0