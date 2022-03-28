Councilwoman Guardado Hosts Maryvale Resource Fair to Connect Residents to Opportunities

Councilwoman Betty Guardado invites Phoenix residents to the Maryvale Resource Fair. This all-encompassing event will include city and community resources, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, rental and utility assistance, career opportunities, and more.

“The last two years of the pandemic have been hard on so many in our community," Counilwoman Betty Guardado said. "The City of Phoenix and its partners have funding, assistance, and information to help our residents, but it can be confusing to know where to go. This fair will bring resources directly to District 5 residents.”​​​​​​

Resources and organizations attending include:

Grand Canyon University

Watts Family YMCA

Phoenix HEAD Start

City of Phoenix Departments: Water Services, Housing, Human Services, Public Transit, and Public Safety

Emergency Rental Assistance Help

City of Phoenix Mobile Career Unit

COVID-19 Mobile Testing and Vaccinations

Local Labor Representatives promoting careers and apprenticeships

Alhambra and Cartwright Elementary School Districts

The Arizona Human Society

Phoenix Union High School District

AND MUCH MORE…

When: Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Maryvale Community Center – 4420 N. 51st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85031

More Information: Contact the District 5 Team at 602.262.7446 or Council.District.5@phoenix.gov ​