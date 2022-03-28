HERB & CODY MARKQUART

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to give a Sunshine Award as a way of saying a BIG thank you to Patti Harold for all of her encouragement and friendship over the many years that I have known her. I went through a tough time recently and Patti was there for me.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Dr. Catherine Morrow has been an amazing vet. My dog has been sick for almost 2 years, and when I went to her, she found the issue and went beyond anyone that I know to help my dog get the care he needs. I cannot thank her enough for the care and compassion she has shown and hoping this will reach her to say THANK YOU!! Please give her the Sunshine Award.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Mallory Daniels. Mallory (Mal) is a trainer at Burn Bootcamp in Eau Claire. Aside from being a trainer, she is so much more than that. She is constantly encouraging, always happy, and pushes every member to be their best version of themselves. What is most admirable is that on top of training, she is a student pursuing a degree that will allow her to continue to help people. Mal is an overall genuine human being and a legit ray of sunshine. Nominating her for this award is only a small portion of the amount of appreciation she deserves!
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Travis Hakes for the Sunshine Award for working and volunteering his time to bring the Bloomer community a 180-acre property for public use. Because of Travis dedication, we now have a wildlife preserve that we can get outside and enjoy!
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin father is demanding that prosecutors charge an off-duty police officer who appears to have briefly pressed his knee into his 12-year-old daughter’s neck similar to how Derek Chauvin restrained George Floyd. Surveillance video appears to show off-duty Kenosha Police Officer Shawn Guetschow press his knee into Jerrel Perez’s daughter’s neck for about 25 seconds while he was breaking up a fight at her middle school on March 4. Perez has threatened to sue and has demanded prosecutors charge Guetschow, posting photos on Facebook of Guetschow on top of his daughter next to a photo of Chauvin restraining Floyd. Wisconsin law discourages chokeholds but doesn’t provide any penalties and several legal experts say Guetschow’s use of force appears reasonable.
TOWN OF STANLEY (BARRON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU)- Authorities released the names of the deputies and the snowmobiler involved in an ice rescue on Prairie Lake. Two people, including a deputy with the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, were taken to the hospital after going through the ice on Prairie Lake.
SHARON, Vt. (WEAU) - A man who is wanted for arrest in Wisconsin is in custody in Vermont. WCAX-TV reports that 32-year-old Christopher Herricks, who is also known as Christopher Gokey, was arrested Saturday just before 10 p.m. and is accused of threatening a family member with a knife in Sharon, Vt., according to Vermont State Police.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center presents the Kids Expo. It will be held Sunday, April 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the center on Craig Road in Eau Claire. Admission is $6 (cash only) Kids 2 and under get in free. The...
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On behalf of the staff and students of Menomonie High School, the Ladies of Room 106 would like to nominate Mr. David Kile as a recipient of the WEAU Sunshine Award. Mr. Dave is a self-proclaimed “Professional Broom Pusher” (a.k.a. janitor) but we all know that title isn’t befitting enough for all that he does for all of us at MHS. To start, Mr. Kile is the head custodian of MHS. He oversees the day-to-day operation of the building and provides detailed directives to the custodians that work evenings and events. Dave’s attention to detail and work ethic is truly extraordinary. He routinely goes above and beyond to see that staff’s needs are met and that we have exactly what we need so we can focus on the needs of our students and not the needs of our physical classroom. Dave meticulously documents all our needs in his little notebook and wastes no time in doing the work himself or delegating the task so that he can cross them off. Dave recently returned after a month and a half recovery from a hip replacement and oh, did we miss him! Despite the efforts of the other custodial staff, you could tell that MHS didn’t have “Dave’s Touch”. On his first day back, Dave picked right up where he left off and began documenting those needs in his little notebook, getting the tasks done and crossing them off. Dave also needs to be recognized for his compassionate, “make the world a better place” persona. Dave has been mentoring a former student at MHS for a couple of years now. This young man never saw school as a place where he belonged. Academics were a challenge for him and he didn’t fit in with any of the social groups at school. Dave gave this young man an opportunity to assist him with janitorial responsibilities during the school day and became the friend the student desperately needed. These first responsibilities were given to this young man a few years ago. Since then, this young man has become a permanent employee at MHS, following in Dave’s footsteps and pursuing excellence as a custodian. This young man’s entire demeanor and future has changed because of Dave. Rumor has it that Dave has even had an active role in helping this young man obtain his driver’s license!
A 25-year-old college student missing for a month was found dead in the Mississippi River on Thursday, March 17, Wisconsin officials say. Hamud Faal, a student at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, was reported missing on Feb. 21 and was last seen the day prior, police said. Search efforts continued for nearly a month until La Crosse firefighters located his body on Thursday.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Valley Technical College is announcing they are offering a spring open house in which more than 115 programs are said to be represented. The Open House will be held at the CVTC Business Education Center located at 620 West Clairemont Ave. The Open House will be held Tuesday, March 29 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
TOWN OF LAFAYETTE, Wis. (WEAU) -No injuries are reported after a fire west of Cadott started while making maple syrup. Just after 3:00 p.m., people driving nearby on highway 29 spotted the flames and called 911 to report it. According to the Chippewa Fire District, the homeowner on 45th avenue in the Town of Lafayette was distilling maple syrup. While starting a new batch, he walked away for a bit. That’s when the syrup caught on fire.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW MIA Recovery and Identification Project has located and recovered the remains of three American WWII soldiers since 2014. Now that the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions are being lifted, they hope to recover many more. Currently, the team is conducting investigations at least two sites –...
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -A Mexican citizen has been sentenced for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute after being stopped on I-94 in Eau Claire County. According to a release by the Office of Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, a citizen of Mexico identified as 32-year-old Jose A. Mendoza-Cortez, but found in Eau Claire County, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 48 months in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of workers at the Starbucks location in downtown Madison hopes to be the first in the city to unionize. On Tuesday, Starbucks Workers United announced that they have filed with the National Labor Relations Board for employees of the location at 1 E. Main St. to vote on whether to join.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Area Habitat for Humanity is getting a significant financial boost from a nationally-known philanthropist. Author MacKenzie Scott is donating $436 million to Habitat for Humanity International, along with 84 different Habitat affiliates around the country. $2 million will be given to the...
SPARTA/LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The La Crosse Marathon is a little more than a month away. But you need to pick up the pace to save money on your registration fee. The full marathon takes place May 7. Runners start in Sparta and end in La Crosse’s Riverside...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. man sentenced to life in prison for killing his parents was transferred Friday to a maximum-security correctional facility in Wisconsin, according to records from the state Department of Corrections. Chandler Halderson, 24, was transferred to Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun Friday from the...
TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - The Tomah Police Department says four children are involved in a vandalism incident at Tomah Middle School over the weekend. Assistant Chief Eric Pedersen said that two of the four children involved have already gone to the police station regarding their actions in the vandalism, which damaged seven windows and doors as well as one vehicle at the school.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The President of the Eau Claire Area School District (ECASD) Board of Education speaks out after receiving a death threat Monday. Tim Nordin got the email from an anonymous sender. It targeted him and his family. “I cannot accept that this happens,” he said. “And...
