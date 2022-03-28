Deputy shoots, kills dogs that attacked pregnant donkey in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — Two dogs were put down by a Shelby County Deputy Friday after they attacked a donkey inside of a barn.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call from a resident on the 10000 block of State Route 47 on the morning of March 25. The caller said wild dogs were possibly killing one of their donkeys inside a barn, according to the incident report from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

When a Deputy got to the scene, he saw two dogs attacking a donkey. The report showed that the deputy saw the dogs “hanging on the neck and the legs of the donkey.”

The Deputy yelled at the dogs, causing them to come out of the barn and start to run away. Moments later, the dogs came back and the Deputy had to put one down with his service weapon, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Deputy saw the second dog was coming back into the area of the barn. He got his rifle from his cruiser and put the second dog down.

The incident report showed that the owners of the donkey told the Deputy was pregnant. The extent of the donkey’s injuries is unknown.

The Shelby County Animal Shelter was called to the scene to see if the dogs had microchips to identify the owners. The report showed that neither dog was microchipped, but the Sheriff’s Office later identified their owner. The Sheriff’s Office has not said if the owner will face any charges.

The incident is still under investigation.

